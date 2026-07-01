Barcelona offer for Julián Álvarez still stands - Joan Laporta

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the Spanish champions have made an offer for want-away Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez and that it remains on the table.

Álvarez, 26, told ESPN last week that he wants to leave Atlético this summer, with Barça, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all showing an interest in the Argentina international.

ESPN first reported in April that Barça were keen on signing Álvarez to replace Robert Lewandowski -- who joined Chicago Fire FC this week -- and Laporta revealed on Wednesday they have tabled a bid for the former Manchester City man thought to be north of €100 million ($114m).

Barcelona have made an offer for Julián Álvarez. (Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

"[Barça sporting director] Deco made an offer of a certain amount of money for [Álvarez], who has wanted to join us since he was at City," Laporta said.

"I spoke with [Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel] Gil Marín. He told me they were not planning to let him go, but the offer is firm and we stand by it.

"It remains on the table and the deal could still go through, but the offer is not open-ended. Atlético said no because they didn't have a replacement. If they get one, we will see."

Álvarez's future is developing into one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, with ESPN previously detailing interest from both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid said they failed with a €150m ($171m) bid.

However, it's Barça's interest which has angered Atlético.

After Álvarez's comments last week, Gil Marín accused Barça of showing a "complete lack of respect" and said they would report them to FIFA for tapping up a player who has a contract until 2030.

Laporta has said that Barça had nothing to do with Álvarez's revelation that he wants to leave and insists the Catalan club have acted in the right way.

"We have a lot of respect for Atlético," Laporta said. "At no moment did [Álvarez] mention Barça when he spoke. We didn't force any of this.

"He has been on our radar since before he even signed for City. What we have done is make an offer from one club to another.

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"We understand Atlético don't want him to leave because they have no replacement. When they have one, if our offer is still on the table, he's a player who would interest us.

"I don't see the logic in their complaints. I don't quite get their strategy, but I respect it. It would not be the first deal we do with Atlético, but maybe it's the most sensitive."

Sources have told ESPN that Álvarez, who is currently at the World Cup with Argentina, would prefer a move to Barça of all the options available to him.

Since Álvarez's comments last week, a string of Barça players have spoken of their desire to see him join them at Spotify Camp Nou, with Lamine Yamal becoming the latest on Tuesday when he said he would welcome the Atleti man next season.

Álvarez joined Atleti from City in a deal worth up to €95m ($108m) in 2024. He has scored 49 goals across 106 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League last season.