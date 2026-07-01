Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke start for England vs. Congo DR at World Cup

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ATLANTA -- Thomas Tuchel has made three changes for England's round of 32 World Cup knockout match against Congo DR in Atlanta, with Marcus Rashford retaining his place on the left wing, while Noni Madueke, Djed Spence and Declan Rice all start.

Rashford started in England's 2-0 win over Panama in New York and keeps his place for the knockout match, with Anthony Gordon on the bench.

Elsewhere, as England continue to manage Bukayo Saka's fitness, Madueke replaces him on the right of England's attack.

With Jarell Quansah and Reece James both injured, Spence starts at right-back, with Ezri Konsa partnering Marc Guéhi in the centre of England's defence.

Thomas Tuchel makes three changes. Getty

And Declan Rice returns in central midfield after being rested against Panama, as he comes back into the side for Morgan Rogers.

Tuchel is anticipating a tough, physical encounter against Congo DR.

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"Our opponent will play in the role of underdog which is always the easier role," Tuchel said in his pre-match news conference on Tuesday. "But we accept this and we know how to handle it. Nothing changes for us. We will have a humble approach. We will have an approach where we focus on us and we put it in the right perspective.

"It doesn't matter what the FIFA rankings says tomorrow or what FIFA think the game should be. We will answer the question the game demands, while the game is being played and for that we need freedom, a proper mindset, we need to be calm and be ready to perform. I think we are."