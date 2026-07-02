The Azteca, Mexico's fortress: When did El Tri last lose there? What's the altitude like?

Open Extended Reactions

England face Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in a round-of-16 World Cup clash on Sunday night.

The Azteca Stadium is steeped in immense and infamous history from an England perspective, most notably Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' goal when Argentina defeated the Three Lions there 40 years ago.

Now England make their return, facing the tournament co-hosts in what is without a doubt their biggest challenge at the World Cup yet.

Mexico boast a perfect record so far having won all four games, scoring eight goals and conceding none, but for them too, England will pose the toughest test yet.

England will face Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. Francisco Canedo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

England will be favourites in terms of personnel with both Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in fine form. Kane scored twice to lead England past Congo DR on Wednesday.

But Mexico have a trump card up their sleeves which may more than level the playing field.

That is of course the Azteca -- the iconic stadium in the centre of the country's capital, Mexico City.

But why is it such a cheat code and what is Mexico's record there?

- England's route to the 2026 World Cup final: Potential Brazil, Argentina knockout fixtures and why the round of 16 looks daunting

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more (starting to perform well)

- Free World Cup 2026 predictor: Simulate your road to the final

What makes the Azteca so difficult to play in?

The Azteca is almost certainly unlike any stadium these England players have experienced before.

Sitting 2,200 metres above sea level, the stadium is unique in the modern day for that very reason.

At that altitude, things change dramatically, both physiologically (with players fatiguing significantly quicker than usual) and physically (with the ball likely to move differently from what the players are used to).

But add to that the atmosphere of the stadium, something manager Javier Aguirre hails as Mexico's '12th man,' and you get the gist of why they have such a good record at this stadium.

Mexico have an outstanding record at the Azteca. CARL DE SOUZA / AFP via Getty Images

What is Mexico's record at the Estadio Azteca?

Mexico have played 89 matches at the Azteca and won 70 of those, drawing 17 and losing only two.

When it comes to the World Cup, they have a similarly impressive record, winning seven matches, drawing three and never losing.

In that time, they have kept eight clean sheets and, with the World Cup held in Mexico in both 1970 and 1986, they were knocked out both times in different stadiums.

Should England beat Mexico here, they would be the first team ever to do so at the World Cup.

When did Mexico last lose at the Azteca?

You would have to go all the way back to Sep. 10 2013 for the last time Mexico lost at the Azteca.

That day they fell 2-0 to 2026 World Cup co-hosts the United States, with Edward Johnson and Landon Donovan scoring the goals.

In that time, there have been three World Cup tournaments and we are midway through the fourth since Mexico last tasted defeat at the Azteca.

The U.S. were the last team to beat Mexico at the Azteca in 2013. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Mexico have played 26 matches in this stadium since their last defeat but England will likely be the best team that has played there.

El Tri have faced Panama four times, New Zealand, Israel, El Salvador twice, Canada twice, Honduras four times, Costa Rica twice, the United States twice, Scotland, Guatemala, Jamaica twice and Portugal.

Then at this World Cup, they have faced South Africa, Czechia and Ecuador.

So, while the record is extremely impressive, only Portugal are inside the world's top 10 teams.

What is England's record at the Azteca?

England have played twice at the Azteca, in the 1986 World Cup and neither game was against Mexico.

They defeated Paraguay 3-0 in their first match, before Diego Maradona's iconic brace downed England in the quarterfinals in front of over 100,000 spectators.

The first goal was a thing of beauty, with Maradona weaving in and out of Mexican defenders, while the second was of course 'The Hand of God.'

England will need to be wary of the Mexican attack to prevent the first from happening again, while VAR will spare their blushes to prevent the second from reoccurring.