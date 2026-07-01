England 2-1 Congo DR: Late Harry Kane brace rescues Three Lions at World Cup

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Harry Kane's goals were among his most important ever for England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

A late brace from Harry Kane propelled England into the World Cup round of 16 with a nervy 2-1 win over Congo DR.

Thomas Tuchel's side got off to the worst possible start in the seventh minute when the unthinkable happened -- Congo DR took the lead. Former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba was allowed to amble out of the back line and send a searching ball towards the box, where the ball carried over Djed Spence and landed at the feet of Brian Cipenga. The winger still had a lot to do but rifled a shot past Jordan Pickford at his near post before somersaulting away in celebration.

England came to life after the first hydration break and Congo DR needed some goal-line heroics from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lionel Mpasi to deny Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham, respectively. But those chances came either side of a huge chance for Yoane Wissa, who diverted Wan-Bissaka's cross onto the post from four yards out.

Harry Kane will also have felt aggrieved not to be given a penalty late in the first half when he touched the ball beyond goalkeeper Mpasi and felt contact, but looked up to see referee Adham Makhadmeh indicating that he had gone over too easily.

After another slow start to the second half, it took the second hydration break for England to finally find an equaliser. Anthony Gordon, on as a substitute minutes earlier, collected Declan Rice's overhit cross and dinked it back across goal, where Kane escaped the attentions of Axel Tuanzebe and headed the ball beyond Mpasi, much to the relief of everyone in white.

That relief turned to joy 11 minutes later when Kane struck again, collecting Gordon's pass on the edge of the box before turning and shooting high into Mpasi's net to secure a narrow victory for England.

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Team lineups

England: Pickford; Spence (Eze 70'), Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice (Stones 91'), Bellingham; Madueke (Saka 61'), Rashford (Gordon 61'), Kane

Unused substitutes: Chalobah, D.Henderson, J.Henderson, Burn, Mainoo, Rogers, Watkins, Toney, Trafford, James, Quansah

Goals: Kane (75') (86')

Congo DR: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku (J.Kayembe 89'); Mukau (E.Kayembe 76'), Moutoussamy (Mayele 89'), Sadiki; Mbuku (Elia 64'), Cipenga (Bongonda 76'), Wissa

Unused substitutes: Bakambu, Banza, Batubinsika, Epolo, Fayulu, Kakuta, Kalulu, Kapuadi, Pickel, Tshibola

Goals: Cipenga (7')