Aston Villa file CAS appeal to unblock registration for teen Brian Madjo

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Aston Villa have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn a FIFA block preventing the club from registering 17-year-old forward Brian Madjo, who has been refused permission to play this year.

Villa spent a reported €12 million ($13.6m) in January to buy the contract of north London-born Brian Madjo from French club Metz but have been unable to field him.

FIFA blocked Madjo's registration because its transfer rules limit international moves by players under the age of 18. The former Luxembourg international turns 18 in January.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Villa's appeal hearing went ahead on schedule, though gave no target date for a ruling.

Brian Madjo, 17, last played a competitive game in December for Metz. AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Villa will play in the Champions League next season and the deadline to register a squad list of players with UEFA is Sept. 2. The Premier League deadline for squad lists also is after the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

Madjo last played a competitive game in December, for Metz in Ligue 1.

He played in three friendlies with the senior Luxembourg team in 2025 then changed to represent England at under-17 level.

FIFA allows exemptions for some minor players to make transfers including if a 16- or 17-year-old moves "within the territory of the European Union."

Britain is no longer an EU member.