Germany's Manuel Neuer retires from international football, has 'no regrets' after World Cup exit

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Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer insists he has "no regrets" after announcing his decision to retire from international duty - for the second time in his career - following Germany's "very painful" World Cup exit.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper first walked away from his national team after the 2024 European Championship, but made a "conscious decision to play one more time" at the 2026 global showpiece.

He called it quits again on Tuesday after Paraguay sent Germany packing following a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat in the round of 32.

Neuer wrote on Instagram: "It has always been an honour!

Manuel Neuer said he has no regrets after calling time on his international career following Germany's World Cup exit. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"The early exit from the World Cup is extremely disappointing. We clearly fell short of expectations and should have progressed further in this tournament. This ending is very painful.

"I made a conscious decision to play for Germany one more time. Firstly, because wearing the national team jersey has always filled me with deep pride.

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"Secondly, because at 40 years old and with the experience of four World Cup tournaments, I wanted to support the young players both on and off the pitch in the best way possible and help German football. Despite the bitter end, I don't regret this decision for a second.

"My disappointment is indescribable, yet I feel immense gratitude. Thank you for your support over all these years and during this tournament."