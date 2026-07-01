Harry Kane passes Pelé World Cup goals total

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Harry Kane surpassed Pelé's World Cup goals total after scoring two goals against Congo DR on Wednesday to bring his goal tally to 13 and lead England to a 2-1 victory and a spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Just minutes after drawing England level in the 75th minute after Congo DR's early lead, Kane rifled in a spectacular shot to hand the Three Lions a 2-1 lead.

Kane broke Gary Lineker's record to become England's all-time top World Cup scorer when he netted during Saturday's 2-0 win over Panama and now celebrates a new milestone.

Brazil legend Pelé scored 12 goals in just 16 World Cup games and is the only player in history to win three World Cup titles -- in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Kane has scored 20 goals in major international tournaments for England and is already the record goal scorer with 84 goals from 117 appearances.

He won the Golden Boot during the 2018 World Cup by scoring six goals in England's run to the semifinals, and is now one goal shy from matching that tally.

The England captain made his 15th start against Congo DR, the most for any outfield player for the England men's team, taking his season tally for club and country to 72 goals.