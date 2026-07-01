Harry Kane passes Pelé WC goals total as England advance

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Harry Kane surpassed Pelé's World Cup goal tally courtesy of his late brace against Congo DR to salvage England's spot in the round of 16 with a dramatic 2-1 comeback.

With full time fast approaching, the Three Lions looked on course for a shocking tournament exit after Congo DR had taken a seventh-minute lead, but Kane sprinkled some desperately needed magic to hand England hope with a 75th-minute equalizer.

That goal saw him equal Pelé's World Cup goal tally on 12, but the formidable Kane turned into his nation's hero when he rifled in England's winner to surpass the Brazilian legend.

England will now face tournament co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca in the round of 16 on July 5.

"It feels amazing to do this," Kane told the BBC. "What a crazy game. After that first hydration break I thought we upped the level, we looked good.

"Their keeper made some unbelievable saves in the first half. It was just about pounding the rock, keep pounding the rock, and our moments will come.

"We spoke about people having hero moments. It could be anyone in the team. Whether it's me, a save from Pickers [Jordan Pickford], a block from the defenders, whoever it is.

"We have hero moments, and for me it was the day."

Harry Kane scored a double to book England's spot in the World Cup round of 16. Getty

England were stunned when Congo DR sliced open their defense in the seventh minute, as Brian Cipenga raced in from the left to squeeze in at the near post past Pickford.

Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford came closest to equalizers, only to be denied by a superb goalkeeping display from Lionel Mpasi and a goal-line clearance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

An error-ridden first half from Thomas Tuchel's men saw the African nation go close again when a fierce Yoane Wissa shot chipped off the post as England survived yet another scare.

Kane made appeals for a penalty when he went down inside the box, but the referee waived play on as he deemed the captain had dived as frustrations continued to mount.

Getty

But the Bayern Munich man came to the rescue with an 11-minute double to take his total tournament tally to five goals, just one behind Golden Boot race leader Lionel Messi -- the World Cup's all-time top scorer on 19 goals.

Kane broke Gary Lineker's record to become England's all-time top World Cup scorer when he netted during Saturday's 2-0 win over Panama and now celebrates a new milestone.

Brazil legend Pelé scored 12 goals in just 16 World Cup games and is the only player in history to win three World Cup titles -- in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

- England 2-1 Congo DR: Late Harry Kane brace rescues Three Lions at World Cup

- Gary Lineker: Harry Kane 'the greatest striker' ever for England

Kane has scored 20 goals in major international tournaments for England and is already the record goal scorer with 84 goals from 117 appearances.

He won the Golden Boot during the 2018 World Cup by scoring six goals in England's run to the semifinals, and is now one goal shy from matching that tally.

The England captain made his 15th start against Congo DR, the outright most for any outfield player for the England men's team, taking his season tally for club and country to 72 goals.

After the win, Kane once again joined his teammates, linked shoulder-to-shoulder, to sing Oasis song "Wonderwall" with the England supporters at the Atlanta Stadium, and could be seen kissing the badge on his sleeve afterward.

"I told the boys to enjoy [the win]. Sometimes, as an England player, when you go through tough games like this, and games you're expected to win, you don't always celebrate how you should," he said.

"We're the same as every other nation, we're through, so enjoy it, you know? We're in a World Cup, fighting for it all, for every moment, every little margin.

"I want the boys to enjoy it, enjoy it with the fans like we did, and then we go again in four days."