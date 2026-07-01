Tottenham accept Brighton bid for Luka Vuskovic

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Brighton have agreed a £50m ($66m) deal to sign Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham, sources have told ESPN.

The deal comprises an initial £46m ($61m) fee with a further £4m ($5m) in performance-related add-ons.

Spurs also have a 20% sell-on fee and matching rights included as part of the agreement.

The 19-year-old has never made a senior appearance for Tottenham having joined Hamburg on a season-long loan shortly after agreeing an initial £12m ($16m) move from Hadjuk Split in 2023.

That loan move was arranged to satisfy post-Brexit rules preventing Premier League clubs signing players aged under 18.

Luka Vuskovic is currently playing for Croatia in the 2026 World Cup. Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

ESPN reported on June 12 that the clubs were in talks over a deal separate to the agreement eventually struck which saw Jean Paul van Hecke move the other way for a £52m ($69m) deal.

Spurs are planning to invest heavily in the market this summer and Vuskovic's departure will help offset their expenditure.

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They agreed an £85m ($113m) deal to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes earlier this week and that follows the arrival of Van Hecke plus Martin Dúbravka, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson on free transfers.

Tottenham have also had a bid worth around £75m ($100m) rejected by Newcastle for Sandro Tonali but they are expected to return with an improved offer amid growing confidence that a deal can be agreed.