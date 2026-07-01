Belgium vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from round of 32 clash

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Belgium take on Senegal in the latest 2026 World Cup round of 32 clash.

You can follow along all the action as it happens with ESPN.

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- Belgium coach hits back at 'ugly' World Cup criticism of 'immense' Group G winners

Belgium come into the knockout stages having topped Group G.

They only won a solitary game in the group stage, beating New Zealand 5-1.

However, a pair of draws against Egypt and Iran, combined with their superior goal difference, were enough to see them top the group.

Senegal finished as one of the best third-placed finishes, ending up behind Norway and France in Group I.

Unsurprisingly, the African side lost to the two higher ranked teams but progressed off the back of a 5-0 victory over Iraq, goal difference again coming in handy thanks to a heavy win.

England fans will remember that Senegal reached the round of 16 at the last World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 3-0 by Gareth Southgate's team.

Their best World Cup run resulted in a quarterfinal appearance back in the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan. The winner of this one in Seattle will go on to take on whoever comes out on top between the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina later on tonight.

Are we looking at a Belgium vs USA tie then in the next round, a fixture which will also take place in Seattle?

We shall see.