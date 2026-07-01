England's Kane delivers in dramatic World Cup win vs. Congo DR

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ATLANTA -- Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes as England staged a dramatic second-half comeback to beat Congo DR and move into the World Cup round of 16.

Brian Cipenga's seventh-minute strike handed Congo DR a shock early lead, and for long periods it appeared England would struggle to find a way back with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi in inspired form.

England felt they should have had a penalty just before halftime when Mpasi collided with Kane as he burst through, but referee Adham Makhadmeh waved away strong appeals from Thomas Tuchel and his players.

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Congo DR continued to defend brilliantly as Mpasi denied Jude Bellingham with another smart stop, but Kane found space in the box to head home substitute Anthony Gordon's 75th-minute cross before he brilliantly worked an opening to smash in an 86th-minute winner, sparking jubilant scenes on the England bench.

England will now face Mexico in Mexico City on Sunday evening. -- James Olley

Harry Kane's winning goal against Congo DR was his 84th for the England national team. Sebastian Widmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Arise, Sir Harry

Where would England be without Harry Kane? The answer in this case probably is "flying back to London." He now has 13 World Cup goals, including five at this tournament, meaning only Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi have more (on six). He now has one more World Cup goal in his career than Pelé.

The two goals in Atlanta underline what an all-around threat he is. His equalizer showcased clever movement and his aerial threat. The second owed to his ability to work an opening and a devastatingly powerful finish from the edge of the box.

He was a shadow of himself at Euro 2024, but this time Kane, 32, has taken his Bayern Munich form onto the international stage. Whatever England's problems -- and the result cannot mask how many there were on show here -- they will always have a chance with Kane and Jude Bellingham on the pitch. -- Olley

England's performance significantly improved after each of the hydration breaks. ESPN

Hydration breaks help England as Tuchel makes impact

The hydration breaks are customarily booed at almost every game, certainly all the England ones. Atlanta's stunning Mercedes-Benz Stadium is air-conditioned and therefore player welfare is less of a concern, but there is no doubt the chance for Tuchel to gather the group together helped to no end on both occasions.

Early on, England were at sea. Cipenga's goal had palpably rattled England. They were all over the place defensively and on three occasions, they passed the ball straight out of play. But they improved markedly after the first hydration break, registering their first shot of any description on 30 minutes -- the longest they've had to wait to do so in a World Cup match since 1996 -- before ending the half with an xG of 1.3 as they created five major chances.

Similarly, they began to lose their way in the second period as the fear of humiliating exit grew. The last touch was substitute Bukayo Saka mis-controlling the ball straight out of play. But afterward, they recovered their poise, kept playing and Kane did the rest. -- Olley

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England's doubts in defense

It was alarming how easily Congo DR unpicked England's defense for their goal. It was a simple ball over the top, and right back Djed Spence was left two on one, with Cipenga unmarked at the back post. Ezri Konsa was out of position, so completely powerless to make any impact on the ball, and Cipenga fired past Jordan Pickford at his near post. It was so poor from an England perspective.

Spence struggled against the Congo DR attack, and though he looked accomplished heading forward, England looked porous at the back. Yoane Wissa should have added a second before the break as he was left unmarked but somehow found the post from a couple of yards out.

The most solid England looked at back was when Declan Rice was deployed as their stand-in right back, when Eberechi Eze was brought on for Spence. With Reece James and Jarell Quansah both in fitness races to make the Mexico match in the round of 16, Tuchel has a real challenge on his hands to shore up the back. -- Tom Hamilton

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Wingers struggle to take flight

Just like the fullbacks, England have a real issue with the wingers. Both Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford got through an almighty amount of work on the flanks, but both struggled to find any end product. Rashford was more productive in front of goal and had a two-minute spell early in the second half where he fired one effort into the side netting, and had another shot well-saved by Mpasi, but you could see him getting increasingly exasperated as the match went on. Madueke struggled against the well-organized Congo DR defense.

Saka and Gordon were deployed by Tuchel in the 60th minute and made more of an impact on the match, but neither is at their best. Saka's minutes are being managed as he navigates his Achilles problem, while Gordon had a poor match against Ghana but showed more of his usual self here. His cross for Kane's first was pinpoint and reward for England's patience. But none of England's four wingers are at their best. -- Hamilton

England avoid humiliating exit, but Mexico lie in wait

The ghosts of Iceland and Euro 2016 loomed over this match the longer it went on for England. That defeat was enough to see a manager depart and England's Football Association (FA) completely rip up plans and start again. There were echoes of the same frustration here, England getting through an almighty amount of work but failing to find the breakthrough. But Kane saved England's pride.

Make no mistake, if England had lost this, it would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup. But, thankfully for the FA, Tuchel's changes worked, Kane was the country's hero once again, and England were safely through.

But England will have to step things up significantly if they are to have any hope of defeating Mexico in the Azteca. Mexico simply don't lose there, and they were immense against Ecuador on Tuesday. England would have seen Mexico dismantle Ecuador in that first half, and if Tuchel's side makes another slow start, the whole match could be beyond them by the first hydration break. Tuchel has work to do. -- Hamilton