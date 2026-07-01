Tottenham agree potential £100m Sandro Tonali deal with Newcastle - sources

Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window (2:46)

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Tottenham are set to smash their transfer record for the second time in a matter of days after agreeing a deal worth up to £100 million ($133m) to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported on June 20 that Spurs had an initial bid worth around £75m rejected but talks continued and they returned with an improved offer which met Newcastle's valuation.

Sources say the deal comprises an initial £92.5m fee plus a further £7.5m in add-ons related to European qualification.

Tottenham are set to break their transfer record for Sandro Tonali. (Photo by Peter Lous/PA Images via Getty Images)

Personal terms are not expected to be issue with Spurs having already received encouragement the Italy midfielder was open to moving to north London.

The agreement for Tonali comes just a day after Spurs agreed an £85m deal with West Ham to sign Mateus Fernandes.

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Tottenham's previous club-record signing was Dominic Solanke when he moved from Bournemouth for £65m in 2024.

Spurs are determined to back head coach Roberto De Zerbi after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season. They have already signed four new players -- Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton in addition to three free transfer arrivals of Martin Dúbravka, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson -- while agreeing a £50m deal to allow Luka Vuskovic to join Brighton.