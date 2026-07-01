Thomas Tuchel: 'Impossible' for England to adapt to Mexico altitude at World Cup

Hutchison: England can't rely on their starting XI alone at the Azteca (0:59)

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ATLANTA -- Thomas Tuchel has said it is "impossible" for England to adapt to the altitude ahead of Sunday'sround-of-16 World Cup clash with Mexico in Mexico City.

The Three Lions set up a meeting with the World Cup co-hosts after coming from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Brian Cipenga's seventh-minute strike handed Congo DR a shock early lead but Harry Kane struck twice in the final 15 minutes to move past Brazilian legend Pelé onto 13 World Cup goals, including five at this tournament.

Mexico have played all their matches at the Azteca Stadium, which is located around 2,240 metres above sea level, while England are based in Kansas City and travelling to each locations.

Thomas Tuchel knows the physical challenges that playing at the Azteca will present. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN they return to Kansas later on Wednesday and will fly to Mexico City on Friday afternoon.

"I'm just coming from this match, and trying to enjoy, but it is maybe one of the most beautiful fixtures, most exciting fixtures than you can have," Tuchel said of England's round-of-16 clash.

"You play against Mexico in the Azteca, and there will be a lot, a lot, a lot of obstacles waiting for us.

"Not to mention the altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage, because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days. It's just impossible and more obstacles will maybe come.

"But we are ready for that, we need it maybe. We have the ideal platform now to genuinely believe that we are ready for that, and when the going gets tough, that we will find the answers."

Ecuador made an official complaint to FIFA after fireworks were let off outside their team hotel in Mexico City the night before they lost 2-0 to Mexico.

"I'm not sure if the travel will be smooth, if the sleep will be smooth, if there's noise outside the hotel," Tuchel added.

"OK, bring it on. It's a very beautiful and exciting fixture. There will be lots of obstacles but this team will be ready whatever it takes."

Tuchel was adamant, however, that England had been adapting to the climate since arriving to the United States for their pre-tournament camp in Florida.

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"We came very early to the country, we came very early to the U.S., and banked good heat training into our bodies. That was basically the idea behind, to acclimatise, so the players have a lot, a lot of heat training already in their bodies," the 52-year-old said.

"That would help them, so I think the heat and the humidity will not be the problem for us. We are used to that. We are used to that from training times, and we are used to it from our prep camp in Florida.

"My understanding is that we cannot adapt to the altitude. That is just a huge advantage that Mexico will have. It just takes too much time.

"We have only three days in between this match. This is physically just not possible to adapt to the altitude, which is quite high.

"We knew that before, so this is just something, it's just a disadvantage, with which we will have to deal, and I think we showed the attitude that we are ready for that, and from there we go."

The winner between Mexico and England will take on either Brazil or Norway in the quarterfinals.