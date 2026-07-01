Belgium pulls off stunning comeback to eliminate Senegal

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SEATTLE -- Youri Tielemans scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time of extra time, and Belgium came back from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 Wednesday in the Round of 32 at the World Cup.

Tielemans was fouled just before the end of the 30 minutes of extra time were finished and the referee awarded the penalty after a video review.

Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Tielemans equalized in the 89th.

Three people ran onto the field and disrupted the game in the 32nd minute. Roughly a dozen security guards were deployed to get them off the field. Belgium defender Maxim De Cuyper held onto the ball amid the incident.

At the time of the interruption, Senegal was leading Belgium 1-0 on a goal by Diarra in the 25th minute. Diarra also scored in the 5-0 rout of Iraq.

Senegal advanced to the knockout round as one of the best third-place finishers. The African team navigated one of the toughest groups in the tournament, facing France and the Erling Haaland-led Norway.

Belgium won its group with five points. The Red Devils did not advance out of the group stage at the last World Cup in Qatar following a historic third-place finish at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.