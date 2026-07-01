Spain's Cucurella on World Cup critics: 'We know what we have to do'

Moreno: Spain look nothing like the team that won the Euros (1:56)

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Full-back Marc Cucurella has said he "understands" criticism of Spain's World Cup performances, as the team prepares to play Austria in the round of 32.

European champions Spain were unbeaten as they topped Group H, qualifying for Thursday's game in Los Angeles, but haven't looked at their brilliant best so far at the tournament.

The squad trained at Dignity Health Sports Park -- home of LA Galaxy -- on Wednesday, with back-from-injury Víctor Muñoz and Yéremy Pino taking part in the session with their teammates, and Nico Williams, who suffered a muscular injury against Uruguay, training alone.

"It's normal," Cucurella -- who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea earlier this summer -- told journalists before training.

"When there's no other football and only the national team playing, people have to talk about it. When we play well, everyone speaks highly of us. When we're not at our usual level, I understand it.

"We know what we have to do. I'd prefer to not play so well, and go through, rather than playing spectacularly and losing."

Spain's midfield have struggled to find their usual rhythm, with coach Luis de la Fuente picking three different players to partner Rodri and Pedri in the team's group matches.

"[Opponents] are making us feel less comfortable as we should," Cucurella said, "But we've been trying to correct it. We're getting, little by little, to our best level.

"It's better that it happened in the group phase. Now in these rounds, we'll be at our best. Tomorrow you'll see a good version of the team."

Spain's Euro 2024 win set high standards, with a talented midfield complemented by the pace of Lamine Yamal and Williams out wide.

Playmaker Álex Baena admitted the team need to speed up their passing in the knockout phase.

"That's really important for us," Baena said. "We stand out for that style of play, moving the ball with fluidity, like what we saw in the first half against Saudi Arabia.

"We aren't playing badly, but it's true we'd like to find that rhythm with our passing that has always characterised us over the years."

Marc Cucurella joins his teammates in training on Wednesday. AP Photo/Andre Penner

In a radio interview this week, Yamal claimed that Spain would be "almost unstoppable" at this tournament when they're at their best.

"It's normal that [Yamal] says that, we all think it," Baena said. "For us we're the best in the world. We're the European champions, it's very hard to beat us."

Defender Pau Cubarsí backed Yamal to deliver, after recovering from an injury suffered with Barcelona late in the season.

"[Yamal] is at his best, he's focused," Cubarsí said. "He's very excited about playing a good game, and doing what he knows best."