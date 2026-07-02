Thomas Tuchel: No signs of England shirt weighing down players at World Cup

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Thomas Tuchel saw spirit, rather than any hint of the England shirt weighing heavy, as Harry Kane's brace secured a memorable World Cup comeback win against Congo DR.

A decade on from the excruciating Euros exit to Iceland, it looked like Atlanta would witness a loss every bit as humiliating following Brian Cipenga's early strike.

Congo DR goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi produced the performance of his life as England toiled, but Tuchel's side dug deep, kept their cool and eventually ran out 2-1 victors thanks to Kane's late brace.

A trip to the Azteca to take on co-hosts Mexico is the reward for a round-of-32 triumph that involved some shaky moments, leading some media to suggest the shirt was weighing heavy on another generation.

Thomas Tuchel said he does not think his England players are feeling weighed down by the shirt. Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"I did not see any of that today and it would be so easy to see it," England head coach Tuchel said.

"It would be so easy, and it would be so easy to give in, and it would be so easy to accept that narrative. I didn't see any of that, and that is a very, very good sign."

England certainly showed patience and grit at the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they won a first World Cup match after conceding the opening goal since beating Germany in the 1966 final.

"That's a good sign," Tuchel said with a smile. "Thanks for telling me.

"It just shows you the level of determination, belief and focus. It fits into my narrative that I didn't feel the weight on their shoulders.

"I found we played with exactly the right attitude. We trusted our spirit. We brought the right energy and spirit to the stadium. And the dressing room. That is the big takeaway from today."

The reward is as mouthwatering as it appears tough, with England travelling to Mexico City to take on the buoyant co-hosts more than 2,000 metres above sea level.

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"I am just coming from this match and trying to enjoy, but it is maybe one of the most beautiful fixtures, most exciting fixtures than you can have," Tuchel said.

"You play against Mexico in the Azteca, and there will be a lot, a lot, a lot of obstacles waiting for us.

"Not to mention the altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage, because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days. It's just impossible and more obstacles will maybe come.

"But we are ready for that, we need it maybe. We have the ideal platform now to genuinely believe that we are ready for that, and when the going gets tough, that we will find the answers."

Harry Kane delivered for England when they needed him most. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sunday evening's match in Mexico will kick off in the early hours of Monday morning in England, meaning many children that were able to enjoy Wednesday's DR Congo turnaround may miss out.

"Write an excuse for school and let them watch football," Tuchel added. "Come on!

"There's so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch.

"There will be a big, big match on in four days, and we need the support of everyone, and especially of the children."