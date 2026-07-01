USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as hosts look to avoid upset

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The United States take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round-of-32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and you can follow the match live, right here on ESPN.

The winner today will move forward to take on Senegal or Belgium in the round of 16.

- United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee

- Bosnia and Herzegovina's set piece specialty will require USMNT's full focus

- Riding high at a World Cup on home soil, the time is now for the USMNT

Mauricio Pochettino has US fans dreaming about just how high this vintage of the men's national team (USMNT) can take them in their home World Cup after a stirring Group Stage display. They raced off the blocks to beat Paraguay 4-1, eased past Australia 2-0 and while they may have lost 2-3 to Türkiye that was a much-changed side designed to give the bench a proper run out and they'd already sealed top spot before kickoff.

They come into this game riding a swell of confidence the USMNT have rarely carried into the knockouts of a World Cup.

Their opponents on the day, meanwhile, have grinded their way to the KOs. After shocking Italy to get to the World Cup in the first place, they started the Group Stages with a battling, walls-to-the-back 1-1 draw against co-hosts Canada, a curious 1-4 loss to Switzerland which saw all five goals scored after the second hydration break, and a comfortable 3-1 win over Qatar. In Edin Dzeko, they have one of the wiliest forwards in the tournament -- and their ability to come up with big moments is rather underrated.

All that adds up to the prospect that this could be a cracker of a World Cup knockout