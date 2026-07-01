Harry Kane: I had my World Cup 'hero moment' with brace vs. Congo DR

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Harry Kane revelled in having his "hero moment" as he saved England from a humiliating World Cup exit to Congo DR.

Thomas Tuchel's side were heading for one of their worst ever results at the global tournament when they trailed to Brian Cipenga's seventh-minute opener and struggled to get back into the game in Atlanta.

But Kane once again stepped up when his country needed him the most to score twice in 11 minutes and send them through to a round-of-16 tie against Mexico in Mexico City.

"I'm proud of the group, proud of the boys," he said. "We spoke before the game about how difficult this game would be.

"You're coming up against a good team who defend and watch really well. They were dangerous in the counter attack, as we saw in that first 20 minutes of the game.

"So we had to just grind a win out, and I thought we played some really good stuff after 25 minutes of the game.

"Their keeper made some incredible saves, to be fair to him, and you start to think maybe it's just one of those days.

"But that's where I'm most proud of the boys and myself as well, just to keep the belief, keep getting the ball into the right areas, and you know one of us will have our hero moment, and thankfully for me it was today."

Harry Kane's brace spared England's blushes. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Kane will have made a whole generation of young fans happy as they were able to watch their first England match of the tournament as the round-of-32 contest in Atlanta kicked off at 5 p.m.

Wednesday's clash was a lot more favourable for those viewers with school on Thursday and Kane said: "I remember being a kid and watching England growing up, and watching the World Cup, and just dreaming of being here one day.

"I try not to forget that when I'm walking out onto the pitch. An early kick-off back home, so I hope they're still celebrating, and I hope they celebrate for a few more hours. They deserve it.

"It was a rollercoaster game. I try and be the best version of myself, and I know there's millions of boys and girls, especially around the world, watching a tournament like this.

"Leading by example is probably one of my biggest traits, and my biggest mottos I try and live by, so whenever I'm on that pitch, I just try and do my best for the country, and I know there'll be enjoyment back home today."

Kane once again joined his teammates, linked shoulder-to-shoulder, to sing Oasis' song 'Wonderwall' with the England supporters after gathering them all in a huddle and delivering a post-match team talk.

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He added on the BBC: "I told the boys to enjoy [the win]. Sometimes, as an England player, when you go through tough games like this, and games you're expected to win, you don't always celebrate how you should.

"We're the same as every other nation, we're through, so enjoy it, you know? We're in a World Cup, fighting for it all, for every moment, every little margin.

"I want the boys to enjoy it, enjoy it with the fans like we did, and then we go again in four days."