'Icons' Modric, Ronaldo battle to avoid World Cup send-off

Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are "two great icons of world football," Portugal midfielder Vitinha said on Wednesday, but he hopes "tomorrow [Modric] will be a little sadder than I am" following Portugal's match FIFA World Cup round-of-32 match with Croatia.

Both Modric and Ronaldo, 41 and 40 years old, respectively, are very likely playing in their final World Cups, so one is set to play their final World Cup match on Thursday.

- Every team's odds to win the World Cup

- Portugal boss: Ronaldo's lack of rest 'not an issue'

- Ageless Modric sets record as Croatia advance

They have played a combined 47 matches in the competition and won six Ballon d'Or awards between them (five for Ronaldo) between 2008 and 2018. When they shared the pitch at Real Madrid from 2012-18, they won four Champions League titles together.

"I've had the privilege of sharing a dressing room and daily life with Cristiano," Vitinha said. "That's been a pleasure. I'd have liked to spend more time with Luka Modric as well.

"From what little I've seen, he seems like a very kind and friendly person. But tomorrow, one of those journeys has to come to an end. And I hope it's Luka Modric's."

"We are talking about players who are beyond public opinion," Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez added. "Their longevity in football makes them special. You're talking about Luka Modric, now over 40 years old, who continues to play an enormous number of matches and remains extremely important.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric have shared the pitch numerous time for club and country. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

"The same is true of our captain. Anyone who talks about age -- age is just a number. What matters is what they do and the example they set in the dressing room."

Both Ronaldo and Modric have had their moments in the 2026 World Cup, but as one might expect with their respective ages, their impact has been diminished.

Ronaldo has played all 270 of Portugal's minutes thus far and has scored twice, but he's created zero chances for teammates, and among 38 forwards with 250-plus minutes, he's 31st in touches (94), 32nd in ball recoveries (five), 34th in progressive passes (three) and 38th in duel attempts (12).

Modric, meanwhile, has played 229 minutes and has created five chances with one assist, but among the 103 midfielders with at least 225 minutes, he's 94th in ball recoveries (seven) and 98th in duels (14).

The stars' teammates will likely play far more of a role in who advances, and both coaches declared the midfield battle of vital importance.

It is a strength of Portugal's roster -- Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Neves are all among the best in the world at their positions -- but Croatia has gotten solid contributions from a mix of veterans like Modric and Mateo Kovacic and rising youngster Petar Sucic.

"That will certainly be a huge battle," Croatia's Zlatko Dalic said. "That's where the match will probably be decided.

play 1:38 Burley: Croatia's limitations remain clear

"Portugal play excellent technical football, so we'll have to be very careful. The important thing for us is not to make mistakes in this match, especially in possession. We have to correct the errors we've made because every mistake will be punished."

A pre-tournament favorite to win Group K, Portugal instead finished second after disappointing draws against Congo DR and group winners Colombia. But Martinez said his team got the preparation it needed for the "second World Cup," the knockout stages.

"We're starting this second World Cup with every player hungry, highly motivated and, I can say, prepared, because those three matches were very important from that standpoint," he added.

"The biggest improvement has to come collectively," Vitinha said. "When the team isn't functioning collectively, no individual can overcome that. We have to focus on our collective play -- our attacking and defensive dynamics -- and improve them."

The two teams met three times in 2024, with each team securing a win and a draw.

"We've already played against them several times," Dalic said. "We know their strengths, but we'll have to answer with aggression, great discipline and a compact midfield block. So we won't change much. We have our own style, and I'm convinced the key battle will be in that part of the field."

While Vitinha, Sucic and others will likely determine the match, the impact of a departing star will loom.

"Luka Modric is an example for millions of young athletes and young generations who love football," Martinez said. "The longevity both he and our captain [Ronaldo] have shown makes them icons of the sport."

"The team and I will do everything possible to help Luka continue his journey," Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic said.