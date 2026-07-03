Have Brazil lost aura that made them defining World Cup team?

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Brazil are preparing for a FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash with Norway on Sunday. It's hardly uncharted territory for them.

The Seleção have not failed to make it out of their group at a World Cup since 1966, and they have reached at least the quarterfinals every four years since 1990. It's the kind of record you would expect from the team that has won the World Cup five times, more than anyone else.

Brazil teams -- most notably the world champions of 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002 -- were celebrated for the dazzling and skillful style by either the team as a whole or a clutch of exceptional individual players. Not only in their homeland, but also by fans all over the world.

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But it has been a generation since Brazil last won a World Cup, and they don't produce the same free-flowing football or as many magical talents as they used to. Do they still capture the imagination of fans today, in the way that makes those with longer memories go all warm with nostalgia?

We asked ESPN writers of different generations from around the world for their thoughts on Brazil sides past and present, and whether they have lost their World Cup aura.

Vinícius Júnior and his teammates face constant expectation to live up to Brazil's glorious World Cup history. Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

How are Brazil generally viewed in your country?

Sam Borden: I don't think there's any question that when the average American sports fan thinks of the nation of Brazil, they think of soccer. For the eldest among us, Pelé and his U.S. residency still resonates; folks that are my age remember Romário and the run in 1994; younger fans have followed Neymar and, with social media, are just generally more aware of Brazilian stars and the impact they make in the Premier League and beyond.

I think if you asked a casual fan, they'd quickly tell you that, true or not, Brazil is still a soccer power.

Lizzy Becherano: In Mexico, Brazil as a national team and country remains beloved. Mexicans tend to root for Brazil once the Mexico national team is eliminated.

Tom Hamilton: With a lot of love in the U.K., I'd say. They're inevitably intertwined with some of our earliest footballing memories. Depending on what generation you're from, you either hear about Pelé, Zico or Ronaldo. Just a ridiculous band of legends.

Julien Laurens: For us in France, Brazil will always be Brazil, the greatest footballing country in history. There is also a great history of Brazilian players coming to play in France, so there is a special fondness for us. We love the Brazilian spirit. Les Bleus' World Cup games against Brazil in 1958, 1986, 1998 and 2006 have marked French football history.

Lluís Bou: In Spain, Brazil are seen as the ultimate football nation, the team that best represents the World Cup, without a doubt. Samba, beaches, joy and football. I'm from Barcelona, so I grew up watching players like Ronaldinho and Neymar, who made a huge impact here.

Joey Lynch: In Australian culture, football exists at a level below sports like Australian rules football, rugby league and cricket. And yet the legend of Brazil still widely permeates the unengaged across the country; they're the answer someone gives when they're asked who the best soccer country in the world is and they need to come up with something. They're the nation whose name you yell out as you discover a ball and have a kick, and they're the team you shout out when trying to give examples of skillful, trick-laden football.

Bebeto, flanked by Mazinho and Romário, marked his goals at the 1994 World Cup with an unforgettable celebration. Mark Leech/Getty Images

What are your first Brazil World Cup memories?

Borden: For me it's Romário, Bebeto, Dunga and the 1994 World Cup. I distinctly remember watching Leonardo get sent off for his ugly elbow of Tab Ramos against the U.S. in the round of 16, as well as the shootout win over Italy in the final. As a goalkeeper myself, my memories of Claudio Taffarel are likely a bit stronger than others.

Becherano: One of my most present World Cup moments involving Brazil is the 2014 game against Mexico, where goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa had a phenomenal game to deny Brazil the victory.

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Hamilton: This is, bizarrely, a tough one, because I've seen so many of their memorable moments from past World Cups, but it's hard to pinpoint which one was "live." I remember the Bebeto "rock the baby" celebration in 1994 and the penalty shootout, and how enthralled I was by their run through France '98, complete with the wondrous Ronaldo.

Laurens: I remember 1986 and the incredible game and penalty shootout against France, but more through watching videos. My first real memory of Brazil at a World Cup was 1994. I still remember staying up at night to watch their matches.

Bou: I was only 4 years old in 2002, so I don't remember that tournament. My first real memory is the 2006 national team, which was the closest thing I've ever seen to an All-Star team: Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Kaká, Adriano ... the best players in the world, all wearing that iconic yellow shirt.

Lynch: As a child of the 1990s, my first memories of Brazil largely revolved around Ronaldo Nazário -- O Fenômeno -- and his World Cup exploits: the young, dominant force at the 1998 tournament in France (I only learned of his illness ahead of the final loss when I was older), who then returned four years later to claim his prize. In hindsight, it was probably Ronaldo who made me want to play as a striker when my Under-6s coach asked where I wanted to play.

When you think of the World Cup and Brazil, which team and/or players immediately come to mind?

Borden: For sure that '94 team because of what they accomplished in the United States. I'm not sure I can convey quite how inevitable it felt to watch them play -- as if it was only a matter of time before they began scoring at will. Romário was just so talented, and while he and Bebeto didn't like each other very much at the time, they were such a formidable duo. I also think of Bebeto doing his celebration after scoring, which -- at least to me -- was the first time I saw someone do that.

Becherano: In terms of players, It's impossible not to think of Pelé winning in the Mexico 1970 World Cup, but the 2002 squad continues to reign supreme.

Hamilton: So for my generation, it's Romário, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu, Roberto Carlos. Ronaldo is still one of my favorite players, and I just adored watching him. I was starstruck once when I spoke to Cafu, and you still get a weird pang of nostalgia and excitement whenever you see one of their great players. I bumped (literally) into Dunga at Scotland vs. Brazil this summer.

Laurens: For me and my generation, it will always be Ronaldo and the 1998-2002 teams. I loved Romário and his partnership with Bebeto in 1994, or Rai and Ronaldinho, who played for my beloved Paris Saint-Germain, but R9 is my guy.

Bou: The most iconic team, in my opinion, is the 2006 squad. But if I have to choose individual players, Pelé comes first. He means everything to Brazilian football and is one of the greatest players ever. That said, Neymar's aura at the 2014 World Cup, trying to carry his country to glory on home soil, was truly special. And of course, I remember the heartbreaking moment when he got injured ... and the rest is history.

Lynch: For some reason, my mind often goes back to Pelé at the 1958 World Cup -- probably because the VHS video I had chronicling the World Cup focused on that tournament -- and his first goal in the win over Sweden in the final. He never won a World Cup, but special mention also to Sócrates, who left a giant legacy on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, both winners of the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards, starred as Brazil won their most recent World Cup in 2002. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What makes, or made, them different?

Borden: Tradition is such an important part of soccer identity and there's no question that Brazil's identity is among the most established in the sport. They play a certain way, have certain expectations and none of that ever changes. It probably isn't the healthiest (or even the best way to have success) but it is the reality: When you watch Brazil play, it comes with anticipation about what you're going to see.

That beautiful game essence isn't the same as it once was -- it would be impossible to replicate that -- but the assumption it will be is stronger with Brazil than any other country in the world.

Becherano: The team's style of play: Joga Bonito [beautiful play].

Hamilton: It's the mystique around them and their incredible band of players. It's the reputation of playing thrilling football, and now, it's how enthralling it is to watch them try and chase their sixth star.

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Laurens: They have given so much to football. I love their style, their identity, the famous Joga Bonito. Playing with a smile on your face, more technical than physical, and to entertain people.

Bou: Their joy, their ousadia e alegria [daring and joy], you can feel it in Brazil's identity. That has always been the path to building great Brazilian teams. In years when there may be less overall talent, it is the bravest and most gifted players who need to carry the team. Argentina have garra [grit and determination], Spain have tiki-taka [passing and possession]; Brazil need that magic to win.

Lynch: Part of the reason that Brazilian football became so beloved across the world wasn't just that they won but that they did so in a manner that was so joyful. It's Joga Bonito, a style of football that not only delivered trophies but did so in a manner that saw Brazil, as a country, express itself on the pitch. It was Carnival made manifest on the grass, channeled through the love of the game and desire of a people obsessed with football, who took pride in this being the face that Brazil showed the world.

play 1:08 Nicol not convinced Brazil will beat Norway

Do you think Brazil have lost some of their magic from World Cups past?

Borden: I do think that, though I think it's only partly about them. To me, most of that comes from the incredible depth that has developed across the sport. That isn't to denigrate what the classic Brazil teams accomplished -- they could only play the opponents that existed then -- but the quality among other teams is exponentially better now.

Even just seeing how challenging CONMEBOL qualifying has become is a window into what Brazil faces regularly in their home continent, and it's not only there. Teams are better, across the board, so no one has quite the luster that a dominant team would have received back in the day.

Becherano: I don't, no. Though this may not be a team with a Pelé, Ronaldo or Ronaldinho, the squad still boasts players worth watching. Brazil will always be a difficult opponent, one with allure and magic due to the country's obsession with football. Brazil's unique style of play continues to shine through the current players.

Hamilton: Perhaps it's the lack of success since 2002? But I think having been at Scotland vs. Brazil, it's still such a thrill watching them. I remember watching them in Qatar and being struck by the legends in the stands and the inadvertent pressure they must put on the players on the pitch. I think opponents see them as more beatable now than ever before, but -- and this is a big but -- they're still Brazil.

Laurens: I think so. A little bit. This is not the best generation, attacking talent-wise. Vinícius Júnior is the only one who could have made the '90s teams. So they are maybe a bit less feared than in the past, but they will never be underestimated.

Bou: Yes, and I think it relates to my previous answer. A legacy is built not only through results, but also through identity and by staying true to your footballing culture. I think that Brazil have drifted away from the principles that made them so admired and respected. A lack of extraordinary talent and magic, the appointment of coaches with a more pragmatic and physical approach, and the urgency to win at all costs have made today's Brazil feel a little less ... Brazilian.

Lynch: For those who actively follow the game it feels like the pendulum, at least for a time, has swung away from joyous individualism and more toward structure and control. For the more casual, once-every-four-years crowd, however, it will probably take a little while yet for the aura earned by generations of players to fade away.

play 2:02 Does Ancelotti need to make changes for Brazil vs. Norway?

Is there another team today that is as synonymous with the World Cup as Brazil?

Borden: Not really. Obviously Lionel Messi and Argentina as well as France (just generally) smack of the World Cup, but there's no country that has an association nearly as strong as Brazil did decades ago. On balance, I think that's a good thing, too. It means the sport has grown to a place where it's not defined by a single type of player or team.

Becherano: At this point, Argentina.

Hamilton: I think players change the narrative. Messi is now synonymous with it, as was Diego Maradona. But when someone says World Cup, I think the images that immediately spring to mind are either Pelé, Maradona or Messi. But I'd still say Brazil are synonymous with this tournament.

Laurens: No. That will never be the case. Brazil is the World Cup and the World Cup is Brazil. And not just because they have won it five times.

Bou: Argentina are getting closer. We'll see what happens at this World Cup, but if they win another title, I think they could reach Brazil's level in terms of their historic connection with the tournament. It's not only about winning, but also about the legacy that Messi and this generation are building.

Maybe Italy were close years ago, but their deep crisis over the last decade has taken them away from that level. They no longer belong among the very elite.

Lynch: None, at this stage, can match Brazil for the mystique they bring to this tournament. People the world over still stop what they're doing when they find out Brazil is playing at the World Cup, and none of the other great powers that could perhaps aspire to claim the crown possess the same combination of success, aura and goodwill to do so at this point.