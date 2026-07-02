FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Kane joins Messi, passes Pelé, Tielemans goal the latest ever, USA's 4

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Harry Kane headlined a dramatic day of matches in the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup as England, Belgium, and the USA advanced to the Round of 16.

England rode on captain Harry Kane's brace to come from behind and beat Congo DR 2-1, to set up a fascinating Round of 16 clash against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. Belgium too got a captain's performance from Youri Tielemans as they came back from 2-0 down to beat Senegal 3-2. The USA rallied well after seeing Folarin Balogun sent off in the second half, as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 1:

England 2-1 Congo DR

5

Harry Kane has now scored five goals in World Cup knockout matches -- the second-most by an Englishman, level with Geoff Hurst. That is one behind Gary Lineker, who scored six goals in World Cup knockout football.

13

Kane has now scored 13 goals in World Cup matches. He's level with France's legendary Just Fontaine, and has gone past Pele's tally of 12 World Cup goals.

6

Kane became the sixth man to score five or more goals at two different World Cups -- after Teófilo Cubillas, Miroslav Klose, Thomas Müller, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé.

1

Anthony Gordon became the first man to provide two or more assists as a substitute in a World Cup game on record (since 1966).

1

This was England's first-ever win in a World Cup match when trailing at half-time.

2

This was only England's second win in a World Cup match after conceding the first goal. The only other time they'd won a World Cup game after conceding first was in the final in 1966.

3

This was only England's third win in a World Cup match that they've been trailing in at any point -- after the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany and the 1990 World Cup quarterfinal against Cameroon.

4

Kane is the fourth English player to score more than one goal in a single World Cup knockout game, and the first since Gary Lineker in the 1990 World Cup quarterfinal against Cameroon.

4

Kane has scored four headed goals in World Cups. Only Miroslav Klose with 7, and Gerd Müller with 5, have scored more headed goals at World Cups than Kane, since 1966.

10

England are now unbeaten in 10 World Cup games against African opposition, winning six and drawing four of those games.

0.61

Yoane Wissa's miss late in the first half had an xG of 0.61. Congo DR only record an xG of 0.81 in the whole game. If Wissa had scored, it would've put Congo DR up 2-0.

Belgium 3-2 Senegal

Belgium players celebrate after scoring a goal against Senegal at the World Cup. Getty Images

120+5

At 120'+5, Youri Tielemans' winner for Belgium is the latest goal and the latest game-winning goal in World Cup history.

11

There have now been 11 comeback wins at this World Cup -- the most in a single World Cup tournament.

31

There have been 31 instances of players scoring more than one goal in a game at this World Cup. That is the most in any World Cup in history.

2

Tielemans became only the second Belgian player to score multiple goals in a single World Cup knockout game, after Bernard Voorhoof did so in 1934.

10

This comeback by Belgium marked the 10th instance of a team coming back from two goals down to win a World Cup match.

2

Belgium are one of only two teams to win a World Cup game after being two goals down twice, with this one and their 3-2 win over Japan in 2018. The other was West Germany in 1954 and 1970.

13

Romelu Lukaku has scored 13 goals for Belgium in major tournaments, more than double the next highest goalscorer -- Jan Ceulemans, who scored six.

USA 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

2

This was only the USA's second win in a knockout game in World Cup history, and their first since beating Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16 in 2002.

32

Malik Tillman became the first man to score a direct free-kick for USA at the World Cup in 32 years, since Eric Wynalda did it against Switzerland in 1994.

4

The USA have scored four goals from set-pieces at this World Cup, the most of any team.

6

There have been six goals from direct free-kicks at this World Cup, the third-most at any World Cup -- only the 2002 and 1982 World Cups had more.

50

The USA have now scored 50 goals in their World Cup history.

5

Folarin Balogun became the fifth USA player to receive a red card at the World Cup -- after Eric Wynalda, Fernando Clavijo, Pablo Mastroeni, and Eddie Pope.

7

The USA have scored seven first-half goals in four games at this World Cup -- the most of any team.

12

Balogun's 12 goals for the USA are the most for any player since he made his debut.

3

Balogun became the third man to score three or more goals at a single World Cup for the USA after Bert Patenaude in 1930 and Landon Donovan in 2010.

20

It had been 20 years since a player last scored and got sent off in the same World Cup knockout game before Balogun today -- the last to do so was Zinedine Zidane in the final in 2006.

0

Edin Dzeko didn't register a single shot in this match -- the first time he's done so in his World Cup career.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.