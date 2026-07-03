Socceroos vs. Egypt live: Australia, Pharaohs deadlocked as game enters final stanza

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DALLAS, Texas -- It's all on the line as the Socceroos take on Egypt in Dallas in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A win for Australia or the Pharaohs will not only see them through to the round of 16 but will be a first victory in a knockout game at the World Cup for either nation.

The fitness of Mohamed Salah has dominated the leadup to this match. Will he play? Can Egypt do it without him? Can the Socceroos find some goals to go with their miserly defence? Join ESPN live below to find out.

Gamecast | Live blog | How to watch the Socceroos | Socceroos Cup Diaries

For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 World Cup homepage.