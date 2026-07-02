USMNT's multifaceted win vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina bodes well for World Cup hopes

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Wednesday's round-of-32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup presented the rarest of moments for the U.S. men's national team.

The Americans were playing at home, in front of a boisterous crowd on a sun-splashed day, and they were the favorite to advance -- something that has never happened in the program's history. The U.S. took advantage, but in a most unexpected manner. The home side recorded a 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina thanks to goals by Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman, but also had to survive the last 26 minutes playing with 10 men after Balogun was sent off.

It was the kind of match that showed distinct sides from the USMNT, as well as the ability to manage wildly different challenges. The first half highlighted the effectiveness of the U.S. press, being on the front foot and the ability to convert half chances. That is the style implemented by manager Mauricio Pochettino that has enchanted fans, and thanks to Balogun's 45th-minute goal, the U.S. seemed to be in control of the match as the second half went on.

But Balogun's red card changed everything, at which point the U.S. relied on the kind of tough defending that defined the national team for decades. As Bosnia pushed for an equalizer, the U.S. had some wobbly moments but made the plays it needed to make.

And then it showed the type of killer instinct needed to put teams away. The U.S. didn't entirely sit back while playing with 10 men, picking its spots to get forward and threaten the Bosnia goal. Then Tillman's 82nd-minute free kick sent the crowd into a frenzy and provided the USMNT with some critical breathing room.

"I think the first few games, I think we did well at smothering the teams when it came to pressing," said defender Chris Richards. "And then also today we showed the different side of us that sometimes it is OK to sit back and pick and choose your moment. So I think we can play against different formations in different styles and still be successful."

Expectations can carry a weight that can be too much for teams not used to shouldering such burdens. For sure, Bosnia-Herzegovina's rugged and organized brand of defending knocked the U.S. players off their stride at times, but this team showed that it has the patience to stick to its game plan and the talent to make the most of its opportunities. When the circumstances of the game changed, it adapted in a way that was hugely impressive. All of those factors combined to help the U.S. to a rare feat indeed, that being just the second knockout stage win in the program's history.

There was a bittersweet aspect to the win. Having a forward in Balogun who can take the abuse doled out by opposition defenders and still manage to convert an opportunity in a critical moment had been a huge strength for the USMNT. Such was the case just before halftime when Tillman's deflected through ball found the U.S. forward's feet and he was able to tuck his shot between the legs of Bosnia-Herzegovina keeper Nikola Vasilj and into the opposition net.

But the red card Balogun sustained amounts to a huge blow to the USMNT. His goal highlighted how efficient the U.S. forward has been at this World Cup. It was his third of the tournament against an expected goals (xG) ratio of just 1.3. If the U.S. was hampered at the 2022 World Cup by the lack of a top-level forward, this time it has benefited immensely from the presence of such a player.

Folarin Balogun scored the first goal in the USMNT's 2-0 round-of-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday night. Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Alas, now Pochettino & Co. will have to go into the round of 16 without him. Richards is confident the team can overcome the AS Monaco striker's absence.

"I definitely think it'll keep us stronger," Richards said. "One man's down, the next guy steps up. I mean, I think people were asking the same question when Christian [Pulisic] went down and the next guy stepped up. So we're definitely a team. We're more than just one player. We're more than just 11 players. Everybody who came on today also did their job. So I'm really happy for the result, really happy for everybody in the federation. And yeah, hopefully we can make some more history next round."

The U.S. jumped on opponents early in each of its group stage matches, but there was no early goal to galvanize the crowd this time. The tactics were set out early, with Bosnia-Herzegovina defending deep, ceding possession to the U.S. but preventing the home side from finding much space out wide or in behind the defense. There was plenty of physical play, too, and this often frustrated the hosts.

That didn't mean the U.S. was unable to create chances. Antonee Robinson nearly scored off a fortuitous deflection in the 18th minute when Vasilj deflected Weston McKennie's cross off Robinson's head but over the bar. For the most part, though, Bosnia-Herzegovina's defending was often enough to put passes a critical inch or two off target.

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All of this was expected. The question in such circumstances was whether the U.S. could stick to its game plan. Could it be patient? As the first half went on, this was answered in the affirmative. The press might not have been as dominant was it was at times during the group stage, but this time it was effective in a different way. It slowly ratcheted up the pressure on Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Balogun thought he had found the net in the 32nd minute only for his apparent tally to be ruled out for offside. The fact that it was created off of a turnover courtesy of the U.S. press illustrated how with each duel won, the field was tilting in the USMNT's favor.

The goal was another example of the U.S. winning key battles. A hopeful Bosnian pass upfield was directed by Tim Ream to Tyler Adams, whose clever touch put Tillman into space. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder's pass had some fairy dust on it, as it was twice deflected before it found Balogun, who made sure he made the most of the lucky sequence.

The U.S. then ran through myriad game management approaches and executed them well. There was the standard "manage a 1-0 lead" approach. Then there was some bit-between-the-teeth defending following Balogun's red card. And finally, the delivering of the killer goal to give the Americans what was ultimately an insurmountable lead.

That it was Tillman who delivered the goal is just reward for a player who has done plenty of dirty work for the U.S. team while also contributing to the attack.

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He remains one of the quietest figures on the team. He could barely be heard at his prematch news conference. Yet his play continues to speak volumes. He joined some select company, too. His goal from a direct free kick was just the second in USMNT World Cup history. The other? Eric Wynalda, in 1994, the last time the U.S. hosted the men's tournament.

When asked if he could have imagined last year scoring a goal like this, Tillman said, "I think even yesterday I would say no, but now I've been dreaming about this game. I've been dreaming about maybe taking a free kick and scoring a free kick."

That the U.S. can wear so many difficult tactical hats and manage such wildly different in-game challenges bodes well for the team going forward. Going up against Belgium in the round of 16 will not be easy, but this result will inspire a level of confidence that it can overcome any obstacle.

The U.S. has never won two knockout games at a World Cup. That is the next feat it will try to achieve.