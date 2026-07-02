World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Kane rescues England to set up Mexico tie - July 2

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After England survived a World Cup exit scare thanks to a Harry Kane double against Congo DR to set up an enthralling round-of-16 clash with Mexico, you can follow today's news right here, with ESPN.

Belgium staged a dramatic comeback of their own to beat Senegal with a 125th-minute winner and set up a meeting with the United States, who overcame Bosnia and Herzegovina to advance.

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England were stunned when Congo DR sliced open their defence as Brian Cipenga raced into space, beating Jordan Pickford at the near post to to squeeze in his seventh-minute opener.

The Three Lions were on course for an almighty embarrassment, trailing 15 minutes from time, but Kane came clutch again, scoring an 11-minute double to salvage their spot in the round of 16, where Mexico await.

Elsewhere, Belgium spared their own humiliation, as a spirited Senegal side were seemingly cruising with a 2-0 lead until the 85th minute. But Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans hauled Belgium level in a dramatic three-minute burst to force extra time.

Senegal were by far the better side but watched their World Cup hopes dwindle when Belgium were awarded a controversial penalty, dispatched coolly by Tielemans in the 125th minute to complete the turnaround.

Their reward for a laboured late win is a meeting against tournament co-hosts United States, who overcame Bosnia and Herzegovina with a 2-0 win despite goal scorer Folarin Balogun's second-half dismissal.

Spain are in action against Austria tonight, with a place against either Croatia or Portugal -- who are in action in the late kick-off -- in the next round at stake.

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