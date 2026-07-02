Transfer rumors, news: Milan tracking Liverpool's Van Dijk

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Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk could leave the club for AC Milan this summer, while Tottenham Hotspur are looking to continue their recent spending spree with a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is into the last year of his contract. Aric Becker / AFP via Getty Images

- AC Milan are considering a move for Liverpool and Netherlands center back Virgil van Dijk this summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Van Dijk, 34, is now into the final year of his contract at Anfield, and continues to be linked with a possible exit. Milan chiefs are discussing the feasibility of a deal, which has been described as "complicated," due to the possible finances involved and the possibility that Liverpool would not be open to an exit.

- AFC Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi has emerged as a key target for Tottenham, as they continue their recent spending spree, The Independent reports. Kroupi, 20, is reported to be at the top of the club's shortlist, with a fee over £80 million required to secure his signature amid competition from Arsenal and PSG. The Independent also claims that Milan winger Rafael Leão is an option under consideration for the left wing spot, while The Daily Mail says Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo and Manchester City winger Savinho are also options.

- Tottenham aren't done yet though, and will look to sign e Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer. Trafford, 23, looks set to leave City just a year after joining the club, with Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival impacting the game time he received. The Independent claims Trafford would battle for the No.1 spot with new arrival Martin Dúbravka and current backup Antonín Kinsky, with Guglielmo Vicario set to leave.

- Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been in talks with Manchester City, according to Marca. The 23-year-old has been linked with a €60 million exit as Los Blancos undergo a transformation within the squad under new boss Jose Mourinho and City are looking for another option in midfield following the £116 million deal to sign Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson. Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali was linked, but now looks set to join Tottenham, while Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi has also been on City's radar.

- TEAMtalk says Bournemouth have told Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United that they won't sanction a summer exit for midfielder Alex Scott, after the Premier League champions made a fresh enquiry for the England international. The Cherries are not open to a move, given Scott has a contract until 2028, and are looking to tempt the 22-year-old to sign a new contract.

ESPN sources

- Tottenham are set to smash their transfer record for the second time in a matter of days after agreeing a deal worth up to £100 million to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United. The agreement comes just a day after Spurs agreed an £85 million deal with West Ham to sign Mateus Fernandes. Read

- Brighton have agreed a £46 million fee (plus a further £4 million) deal to sign center back Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham. The 19-year-old has never made a senior appearance for Tottenham, having joined Hamburg on a season-long loan shortly after agreeing an initial £12 million move from Hadjuk Split in 2023. Read

play 0:44 Will Tottenham regret letting Luka Vušković leave?

Other Rumors

- Atletico Madrid are set to complete the €45 million signing of Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP, after reaching an agreement for the Denmark international. (AS)

- Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria, with a deal now close for the 28-year-old left back. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Hoffenheim and Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure, 20, on a long-term deal to replace Anthony Gordon. (Athletic)

- Jurgen Klopp has an exit clause in his contract with Red Bull group that can be triggered if he wants to become the Germany national team boss. (Florian Plettenberg)

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- Bayern Munich are monitoring a possible deal to sign Vinicius Jr this summer, as the Real Madrid winger enters the final year under contract. (Ekrem Konur)

- Ollie Watkins has emerged as a potential transfer target for Fenerbahce, with talks for the Aston Villa striker not expected until after the World Cup with England. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is willing to stay at the club, despite links with a possible exit, but the Bianconeri are still open to offers. (Nicolo Schira)