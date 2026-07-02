Portugal's Vitinha urges fans to keep faith ahead of Croatia clash

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Vitinha has urged Portugal fans to keep believing in the team ahead of tonight's round-of-32 World Cup clash with Croatia in Toronto.

Portugal faced criticism for their lacklustre showing in the group stage. A pre-tournament favorite to win Group K, Portugal instead finished second after disappointing draws against Congo DR and group winners Colombia.

"I fully understand the doubts and criticism," the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder said on Wednesday.

"We welcome them with open arms; we don't want just a pat on the back. We know when we're doing poorly and when we're doing well. We'd like to thank you for all the support you've given us so far and ask you, once again, to support us and believe in us.

"No one wants to win more than we do; no one wants to give it their all more than we do. We're out there for our families and our country. We're the ones most interested in playing well and wanting to win."

Vitinha has accepted his side's poor showing so far in the World Cup. Getty

Vitinha, who completed yet another terrific season at PSG, defending both Ligue 1 and Champions League crowns, knows he and his teammates must raise their game.

"I hope -- and I'll do my part -- to raise my own level of play, as well as that of the team," he said.

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"It's impossible to separate the individual from the team. That's why I hope the team performs well, and then the individual players can stand out. May the individual players push each other to make the team work.

"It's true that our last few games haven't been ideal, nor what we expected. There's still time to improve and we need to improve. We know what we have to do to play better defensively and offensively, and we'll be much closer to advancing."