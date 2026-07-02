Cristian Romero available for Argentina World Cup knockout vs. Cape Verde - sources

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Argentina have received a boost ahead of Friday's World Cup round-of-32 encounter against Cape Verde in Miami with Cristian Romero available, sources have told ESPN.

The Tottenham centre-back completed Wednesday's training session in Kansas City alongside his teammates and is expected to feature against Cape Verde.

Romero, 28, had missed his team's 3-1 win over Jordan on Saturday after picking up a knock on his knee in their 2-0 win over Austria on June 22.

Romero and the Argentina delegation, led by Lionel Messi, arrived on Wednesday evening in Fort Lauderlade, Miami.

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The defending champions will train on Thursday afternoon at Inter Miami's training center.

Argentina advanced as Group J winners, with Inter Miami captain Messi scoring six of their eight goals as they beat Austria, Algeria and Jordan.