Vitor Pereira leaves Nottingham Forest amid Oliver Glasner reports

Open Extended Reactions

Vitor Pereira joined Nottingham Forest in February. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have announced the departure of head coach Vitor Pereira less than five months after he was appointed.

Forest said on Thursday that the club had taken the decision to exercise a mutual break clause in his contract, also confirming that other members of his coaching staff -- Filipe Almeida, Luis Miguel, Bruno Moura, Marco Knoop and Pedro Lopes -- had left the club.

Pereira took over with the club just three points above the relegation zone, but oversaw a period of five consecutive victories in April and May to steer them away from danger and take them to the semifinals of the Europa League.

Pereira had joined as Forest's fourth manager of the season, following the departures of Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche.

Pereira said he was taken by "complete surprise" after Forest opted to use the break clause in the 18-month deal they offered him in February.

Reports suggest Oliver Glasner is set to take his place at Forest.

Glasner left Crystal Palace at the end of the season following a hugely successful two-year tenure in which he won the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and the Conference League.

- Surprised Vitor Pereira says Forest departure came 'without warning'

- Premier League, EFL transfer window: When is Deadline Day?

- Premier League 2026-27 kits: Ranking every jersey released

In his short-lived tenure, he helped secure the club's Premier League status as well as reaching the Europa League semifinals.

Forest's statement added: "We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Vitor and his team for their hard work and commitment throughout their time at the Club.

"They represented Forest with enormous dedication, helping to secure the Club's status in the Premier League, guiding the squad to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, and providing us with the foundations upon which we will continue to build.

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest is grateful for their considerable efforts and for the relationships they forged with our players, staff and supporters.

We thank them all for their service and wish them every success in the next stage of their careers."