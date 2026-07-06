Sandro Tonali completes record-transfer to Tottenham from Newcastle United

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Sandro Tonali featured 53 times for Newcastle in the 2025-26 season. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham have shattered their transfer record for the second time this summer after announcing the signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United deal worth up to £100m ($133m.)

Newcastle rejected Tottenham's initial £75m ($100m) bid, but continuous talks led to a successful second offer sources told ESPN.

Tottenham met the asking price with a package totaling £100m ($133m): an immediate £92.5m ($123m) fee plus £7.5m ($10m) in performance bonuses tied to European qualification.

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Spurs have already signed midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85m ($72m).

The north London club have been busy in the transfer market this summer, following a challenging Premier League last season in which they narrowly avoided relegation.

With the signing of Tonali and Fernandes, they have bolstered their midfield.