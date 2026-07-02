Lucy Bronze signs one-year contract extension with Chelsea

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England international Lucy Bronze has signed a contract extension with Chelsea until 2027, the club has announced.

The 34-year-old signed with the Blues from Barcelona ahead of the 2024-25 season and has since won four trophies in her two-year spell with Sonia Bompastor's side.

Bronze has made 56 appearances and scored five goals for Chelsea.

Lucy Bronze has signed a one-year contract extension. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

"I feel like this is the right thing for me at this time," Bronze said.

"I've really enjoyed the last two years being at Chelsea and back in England, and I feel like we're in a place now where we're moving forward as a club.

"Added to the move to Stamford Bridge, it's a really exciting time to be part of the team."

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Chelsea announced their permanent move to Stamford Bridge from Kingsmeadow for all WSL matches in April as they continue to build in hopes of winning their first Women's Champions League trophy -- an accolade Bronze has won five times.