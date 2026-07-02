Ex-Spain, Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla announces retirement

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Santi Cazorla has called time on his career. Getty

Former Spain international Santi Cazorla announced his retirement from football on Thursday at the age of 41.

Cazorla had spent the last three years playing with his boyhood club, Real Oviedo, helping them return to LaLiga in 2025 for the first time in 24 years.

However, after Oviedo were relegated back into the second division last month, the ex-Arsenal midfielder has decided to call time on his career as a player.

Oviedo say the door will remain open for him to return in the future if he sees fit.

"Santi's career as a footballer for Real Oviedo comes to an end, but not his bond with the club," the Spanish side said Thursday.

"After a lifetime dedicated to football, the time has come to pause, enjoy a well-deserved rest and reflect on the next step.

"When that moment comes, Santi knows that the doors of Real Oviedo will always be open to welcome him.

"This will always be his home and the club hopes to continue sharing the future with Santi, in whatever role, capacity or work he chooses and that makes him happy."

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Cazorla came through the academy at Oviedo but made his first steps in the professional game with Villarreal in LaLiga in 2003.

After leaving for Recreativo Huelva in 2006, he returned to Villarreal for a second spell in 2007, joining Malaga in 2011 and then signing for Premier League side Arsenal in 2012.

A fans' favourite at the Emirates Stadium, where he was named Player of the Season in 2012-13, he made 180 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 29 goals and winning the FA Cup on two occasions.

After six years in London, the last three of which were hindered by injuries, he returned to Villarreal for a third time in 2018 before making the move to Qatari side Al Sadd in 2020.

Following three years in Qatar, Cazorla made an emotional return to Oviedo, who were playing in the second tier of Spanish football at the time, helping them achieve promotion back to the top flight via the playoffs in 2025.

That allowed him to play his final season as a professional in LaLiga, where he was regularly given a warm reception by opposition supporters given his popularity around the country.

His popularity was in part due to his character, but also due to his success with Spain. He won 81 caps for La Roja and scored 15 goals, forming part of the teams which won the European Championships in both 2008 and 2012.