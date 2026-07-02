2026 World Cup July 2 schedule: Soccer games today

Spain and Portugal are among teams looking to advance in the Round of 32 today.
Matches are available on Fox and Telemundo, while fans can tune in to World Cup studio show coverage on ESPN.
Check out more information on today's matches and coverage from ESPN below:
*All times Eastern
Round of 32
3 p.m.: Spain vs. Austria (Inglewood, Calif.)
7 p.m.: Portugal vs. Croatia (Toronto)
11 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Algeria (Vancouver, Canada)
ESPN studio show schedule
9 a.m.: ESPN FC World Cup Morning Show, ESPNEWS
1 p.m.: ESPN FC World Cup Night Show, ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Equipo F, ESPN Deportes
5 p.m.: ESPN Enfocados, ESPN Deportes
6 p.m.: SportsCenter, ESPN Deportes
9 p.m.: Ahora o Nunca, ESPN Deportes
10 p.m.: Ahora o Nunca, ESPN Deportes
11 p.m.: SportsCenter, ESPN Deportes
12 a.m.: SportsCenter, ESPN Deportes
1 a.m.: Fútbol Picante, ESPN Deportes
1 a.m.: ESPN FC Daily Show, ESPN+
2 a.m.: SportsCenter, ESPN Deportes