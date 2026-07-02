2026 World Cup July 2 schedule: Soccer games today

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Spain and Portugal are among teams looking to advance in the Round of 32 today.

Matches are available on Fox and Telemundo, while fans can tune in to World Cup studio show coverage on ESPN.

Check out more information on today's matches and coverage from ESPN below:

*All times Eastern

Round of 32

3 p.m.: Spain vs. Austria (Inglewood, Calif.)

7 p.m.: Portugal vs. Croatia (Toronto)

11 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Algeria (Vancouver, Canada)

ESPN studio show schedule