Liverpool confirm appointment of Andoni Iraola coaching staff

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Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of four new staff members as head coach Andoni Iraola looks to bolster his back room team.

Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper will join the club as first-team coaches, with Pablo de la Torre arriving as an assistant coach and Tom Webber joining as first-team tactical analyst.

All four are making the switch to Merseyside having been part of Iraola's backroom team throughout his tenure at previous club AFC Bournemouth.

Elphick is a former professional footballer and made more than 400 career appearances for clubs such as Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper join Andoni Iraola's staff at Liverpool. Getty

Cooper also made more than 200 appearances for Bournemouth during his professional career and joined the club's coaching staff alongside Elphick under Iraola's predecessor Gary O'Neil.

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De La Torre has worked with Iraola at three previous clubs, starting in 2018-19 at AEK Larnaca. Webber takes up his new role with the Reds having completed a decade of service in performance analysis for Bournemouth.