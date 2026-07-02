Man City confirm deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

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Manchester City have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson, the club have confirmed.

Anderson passed a medical at England's World Cup training base in Kansas City and will formally complete his move to the Etihad Stadium once he returns from the tournament.

Sources have told ESPN that the agreement is worth £116 million with no built in add-ons or bonuses.

A statement released by City on Thursday read: "Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.

"Anderson is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England.

Elliot Anderson will be a Manchester City player next season. Rich Storry/Getty Images

"In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course."

The deal makes Anderson the most expensive British player ever, surpassing Declan's Rice's £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal in 2023.

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Anderson, 23, leaves Forest having made 92 appearances at the City Ground since arriving from Newcastle in 2024.

City, according to sources, have not ruled out making another midfield signing this summer and are monitoring 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi