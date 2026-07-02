Spain vs. Austria LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Lamine Yamal and Co. look to book round-of-16 spot

What to know ahead of Spain vs. Austria (0:44)

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After topping Group H without catching fire, Spain look to win their first World Cup knockout match since they won the tournament in 2010 as they take on Austria in the round of 32, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The winner of Thursday's match will face with Portugal or Croatia on July 6 in Dallas, Texas.

- Spain vs. Austria: Everything you need to know

- Kirkland: Are European champions Spain still among World Cup favourites?

Having come into the tournament as favourites, Spain disappointed early as they played out a goalless draw with the island nation of Cape Verde before improving to comfortably see off Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

All eyes were on Spain's star-studded forward line that fired them to European Championship glory two years ago, but it's their defence that has impressed so far with Luis de la Fuente's team yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

Part of Spain's lack of attacking inspiration has been down to the Lamine Yamal's lack of fitness as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

Excluding penalty shoot-out losses, La Roja are on a 34-match unbeaten run in all competitions, just one shy of their national record set by the legendary Spain team that ruled international football from the late 2000s to the early 2010s.

To keep their run going, they'll have to get the better of an Austria side that qualified for the round of 32 by the skin of their teeth owing to Algeria's extraordinary 3-3 draw with Senegal that allowed Ralf Rangnick's team to cling on to second spot in Group J.

The winner of Thursday's match as SoFi Stadium will find out their next opponent when Portugal face Croatia at midnight BST.