Pubs allowed to stay open until 5 a.m. BST for England vs. Mexico World Cup clash

Open Extended Reactions

Pubs across England and Wales will be able to stay open until 5 a.m. BST for England's World Cup round-of-16 match against Mexico that kicks off at 1 a.m. on Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced.

MPs had called for leeway beyond the 2 a.m. extended pub opening hours already in place for England matches during the tournament.

England will face Mexico in the round of 16 after beating Congo DR 2-1 on Wednesday, but the next game in Mexico City begins at 1 a.m. BST and will not finish until after the previous extended hours provision.

The Prime Minister said: "Football might be coming home but we're making sure fans don't have to.

"Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together.

"The whole country will be backing the team. Come on England!"