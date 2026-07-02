Enzo Fernández's agent says Chelsea midfielder exploring exit options

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Enzo Fernández's agent has confirmed the midfielder is exploring options to leave Chelsea this summer.

ESPN reported on May 29 that the Blues would demand a fee in the region of £120 million ($160m) if Fernández tried to force his way out of the club.

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea currently expect him to report for pre-season training as normal after a holiday following Argentina's participation at the World Cup.

But Javier Pastore has cast doubt over Fernández's future when asked during an interview with Spanish outlet Marca whether he saw the 25-year-old at Real Madrid.

"Today the player is calmly thinking about the national team, he is playing in a World Cup, he is very close to reaching the round of 16," Pastore said. "He is only thinking about that and we are looking at possibilities to leave Chelsea, but there is nothing firm or confirmed at any club."

Enzo Fernández is considering his options to leave Chelsea, his agent said. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Fernández is contracted to Chelsea until 2032 and the Blues do not want to part with such an influential player, having scored 19 goals and registered 17 assists in 117 Premier League games since joining from Benfica for £107m in February 2023.

He was dropped for two matches last season after admitting in an interview during the March international break that "I really like Madrid" -- a decision Pastore criticised at the time.

Asked about Fernández admitting his fondness for Madrid, Pastore said: "He has many friends there, and he is very close friends with Julián Álvarez, and in the end, whenever they can spend time together, they are together there.

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"And I also live in Madrid. Every time he travelled, he travelled to see me and to sort out work-related matters, but besides that, who doesn't like Madrid? I never even played in Madrid. I even live there."

Pastore's comments come a day after Xabi Alonso formally started work as Chelsea's new manager. Sources have told ESPN the Blues are pushing to sign Granit Xhaka from Sunderland and are set to return with an improved offer having had an £8m bid rejected.