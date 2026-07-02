Declan Rice in 'terrible pain' against Congo DR but says he will be fit for England vs. Mexico

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Thomas Tuchel has revealed Declan Rice was dealing with "terrible pain" against Congo DR -- but the England midfielder has assured him he will be fine to face Mexico.

The 27-year-old has been dealing with neural pain in his hamstring since Christmas, with the issue leading to his precautionary withdrawal in their World Cup opener against Croatia.

Rice was able to start the next game against Ghana and, having sat out the Panama match following a dead calf, lined up in England's memorable 2-1 comeback win against Congo DR on Wednesday.

The star came off in stoppage time and Tuchel, whose side face Mexico in the round of 16 on Sunday, said: "I asked him very late and he said 'I can do it for the team, but I am in terrible pain.'

"When Declan tells you that he is in terrible pain, then you know he cannot take it anymore, so he was grateful that we took him off.

"He just said after the game it's not an issue, he will recover, so there is no injury. He was just in pain so I hope he is right. It's more nerval pain."

Asked if he can go from game to game, Tuchel said: "He can, yeah."

Declan Rice was withdrawn late in the game against Congo DR. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rice helped fill in at right-back for the closing stages as Tuchel juggled the absence of Reece James and Jarell Quansah on a day when Djed Spence struggled.

England lost full-back Tino Livramento to a calf injury before the tournament, with first-choice James starting the first two matches before missing the Panama and Congo DR games with a hamstring issue.

Versatile defender Quansah stepped in at right-back against Panama, only to limp off in the second half with a twisted ankle that saw him miss the Congo DR encounter.

Tuchel said of the pair: "They are getting close. They are getting closer and closer. I saw them on the pitch.

"In the nature of their injury, Jarell is a little bit ahead of Reecey. But the race was close even to make it into the match squad this time, so we need to make sure that we have more matches.

"That is the main focus and then they will be available very soon."

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However, both James and Quansah were again missing from training as England recovered from the win over Congo DR.

Their continued absence from the light session back in Kansas City on Thursday must leave them as doubts for the round of 16 tie with Mexico in Mexico City on Sunday.

A group of 13 players took to the training pitch at Swope Soccer Village, with those who did not play in Atlanta joined by late substitutes Eberechi Eze and John Stones.

The full squad will train again on Friday afternoon before heading straight to Mexico City for the game at the Estadio Azteca.