Oliver Glasner announced as new Nottingham Forest head coach

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Oliver Glasner joins Nottingham Forest after a very successful spell at Crystal Palace. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Oliver Glasner as manager following the departure of Vitor Pereira.

The Austrian becomes Forest's fifth manager in a 12-month period, following Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche and Pereira.

Glasner left Crystal Palace at the end of the 2025-26 season having overseen the most successful period in the club's history. He won an FA Cup, a Community Shield and a Europa Conference League title during his 2½-year tenure in south London.

Forest finished 16th in the Premier League last season and flirted with relegation. Pereira had helped to guide them to safety but is now out in favour of Glasner.

In a statement posted on Forest's website, Glasner said:

"I'm delighted to join Nottingham Forest as head coach. From my very first conversations with the owner and the leadership team, it was evident to me that they have a clear vision for this football club and complete trust and belief in me and my staff to build a strong future together over the long term.

"That trust and shared commitment, together with the potential that I see within the squad, were key factors for me and I am excited about what we can achieve together.

"Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and history, a two-time European Champion with one of the most passionate fan bases in football. Our aim is to build a team that can help take the club to the next level in the years ahead and that our supporters can be proud of."

Forest owner Evangelos Marankis said he is "delighted" to welcome Glasner to the club.

"It has always been our goal to establish Nottingham Forest once again among the leading clubs in England and Europe. Our ambition is not simply to compete -- our ambition is to win, to challenge for major honours and to create a football club that our supporters can be proud of for many years to come.

"Oliver is a winner. He has earned success through his leadership, his personality and the style of football his teams play."

Forest will kick off their Premier League season at home against Leeds on August 22.