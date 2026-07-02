Argentina respect Cape Verde in round of 32: Not here by chance

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said his team has respect for Cape Verde after the opponent reached the round of 32 match on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium through merit on the field.

Cape Verde qualified to the knockout round of the World Cup after drawing with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, earning second place in group H.

"It's a team that hasn't lost. Against Saudi Arabia, I believe they deserved to win," Scaloni told reporters Thursday. "Perhaps versus Spain and Uruguay they struggled a little bit more, but defended well.

"They intercept through balls effectively and counterattack. They have technically gifted players. They're a good team. We were already analyzing them as a potential opponent and in the end, they qualified. We are not surprised, it's a good team. They are not here by chance. They are a good team and we need to respect them."

Argentina also enters the round of 32 match undefeated in the World Cup, beating Algeria, Austria and Jordan to top Group J. Scaloni said previous results gave the team the necessary confidence to enter the knockouts, but cannot take any result for granted.

"We are good, naturally hopeful like everyone, but there is a rival we must face, respect, and one that did things well," Scaloni added. "The margin becomes smaller, the loser goes home and we have that in mind, but it comes at a good moment for us.

"This is football. The games are close, apart from a few games like France and Mexico who won their games well, others have been very hard-fought games. It won't be easy."

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul added that though the team boasts plenty of knockout experience after the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa América, emotions continue to run high for every match.

"We've played these games, every game is different, sensations and emotions are strong," De Paul said on Thursday.

The winner of Friday's match will face the winner of the game against Australia and Egypt.