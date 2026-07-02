Portugal vs. Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Ronaldo and Modric face off

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Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Croatia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-32 contest in Toronto and you can follow it live on ESPN, right here.

Both teams made their way into the knockout rounds with less-than-stellar performances and will be aiming to reach the round-of-16 tie against Spain.

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All eyes will be on Ronaldo, who has yet to score or make an assist in any knockout game across six World Cups. Portugal's talisman earned plenty of criticism for an ineffectual performance in their World Cup opener against Congo DR, which Portugal drew 1-1.

Ronaldo came roaring back with a brace in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, but a peripheral performance in Portugal's goalless draw against Colombia saw renewed criticism as Roberto Martinez's side finished second in Group K as Colombia topped the table.

Luka Modric's Croatia, meanwhile finished second to England in Group L but made a much better fist of things. Zlatko Dalic's side opened their World Cup campaign with a demoralising 2-4 loss to England, and followed that up with a nervy 1-0 win over Panama.

Needing a result in their final group stage game against Ghana, Croatia turned in a battling performance, defeating the African giants 2-1 to make their way into the knockouts.

Portugal have a winning record against Croatia in all competitions (7-2-1 W-D-L), having only ever lost to them once in an international friendly in 2024. The two teams have never met in a FIFA World Cup, with this being the first game between the pair in the tournament.