UEFA won't send off players who cover mouth when addressing an opponent

Jones: I don't feel sorry for Almiron after red card vs. Turkey (1:36)

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Players will not be sent off for covering their mouths when speaking to an opponent in UEFA competitions, the governing body confirmed.

UEFA have decided against taking up an option to use this law in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League next season.

A UEFA statement issued on Thursday confirmed that referees may see covering the mouth to conceal communication as unsportsmanlike conduct punishable by a yellow card.

"This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of or in connection with such behaviour," the statement added.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino championed a rule-change for the World Cup, where players would be given a straight red card if they covered their mouth with their hand while addressing a rival.

Miguel Almiron was the first player sent off for covering his mouth to address an opponent. Getty

Paraguay's Miguel Almirón was the first player sent off at the World Cup for the new offence. Ecuador's Piero Hincapié also saw red for covering his mouth while he spoke to an opponent.

England's Jude Bellingham, however, escaped a red card despite appearing to cover his mouth against Ghana because it was "not in a confrontational manner," sources have told ESPN.

The issue of players covering their mouths to conceal what they say to an opponent gained notoriety in February in a Champions League match when Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni raised his shirt while addressing Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. The Madrid winger accused him of racist abuse but, after a UEFA investigation, he was found guilty of anti-gay conduct and banned for six matches.

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Despite this incident happening in UEFA's top competition, they have decided against using the rule which FIFA brought in for the World Cup.

UEFA have also decided not to exercise their option to give a red card to players who leave the pitch in protest.

However, UEFA will use the new rule to enable VAR to check incorrect corners, which has been used at the World Cup.

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report.