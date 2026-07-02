Danny Murphy ends mystery over his missing cat Bob who was lost in Royal Mail van

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Danny Murphy explained what happened to his cat, ending a mystery which played out on social media. Getty

Danny Murphy provided an update on the fate of his missing cat Bob after sharing details of his disappearance earlier in the week.

A clip of Murphy commentating on Tuesday's World Cup round of 32 clash between Norway and Ivory Coast went viral as the 49-year-old told the story of his missing cat.

The tale of Bob, which was seemingly prompted by Oscar Bobb playing for Norway, caused a stir on social media.

"I used to have a cat called Bob. He jumped into the back of a Royal Mail van, and we lost him," Murphy said.

"Sad, really. Anyway..."

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The lack of an ending to the mystery of Bob the cat caused the BBC commentator to address what happened. During Thursday's round of 32 meeting between Spain and Austria, Murphy addressed Bob's fate, revealing that the feline had actually returned a few weeks later.

He said: "Surprisingly, there was a lot of interest. We did get him back six or seven weeks later.

"Unfortunately he had gone feral and we couldn't re-integrate him into the home, and he ended up living with my friend's parents in Preston.

"That was the life he had and now he has passed away, unfortunately, many years ago. Thanks for all the concern those who have been messaging us."

Murphy was commentating as Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice in a 3-0 win for Spain against Austria which qualifies them for the round of 16.

The Press Association contributed to this report.