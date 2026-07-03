Mexico insider: This is how England can break down World Cup co-hosts

Open Extended Reactions

Mexico will face England for a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. It means Thomas Tuchel's side must battle the altitude, as well as the co-hosts.

England required a brilliant intervention from talisman Harry Kane to overturn a one-goal deficit against Congo DR in the round of 32, avoiding a major scare. Mexico, meanwhile, haven't conceded a goal at the World Cup yet, registering four wins out of four games.

But Mexico have weaknesses which England can exploit. ESPN's David Esquivel provides inside information on how the Mexicans may struggle to contain their visitors.

Attack Mexico's right flank

Right-back Jorge Sánchez could be targeted by England. Getty

Javier Aguirre took time to settle on his starting right-back for the World Cup. Through Mexico's first four matches, he rotated between Israel Reyes and Jorge Sánchez. Sánchez got the nod against Ecuador, but that side of the pitch was where Mexico faced their biggest problems.

Sánchez, who plays in Greece for PAOK, was beaten a couple of times by Nilson Angulo but Roberto Alvarado's defensive work on that flank prevented Ecuador from turning those opportunities into goals.

Break through Mexico's defensive block led by Lira and Romo

Érik Lira is a combative midfielder who England must battle past. Getty

Mexico's defence has looked solid throughout the tournament. Much of that success comes from the compact block it forms in midfield which means England will first have to get past Érik Lira and Luis Romo before creating clear chances against goalkeeper Raúl Rangel.

Lira has become a key piece in Javier Aguirre's system and, after the match against South Korea, the Mexico coach found in Romo the ideal partner for the Cruz Azul midfielder. England could look to the physical presence of Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham to gain an advantage over a player who stands at 5-foot-6.

- England's route to the 2026 World Cup final: Potential Brazil, Argentina knockout fixtures and why Mexico at altitude is daunting

- The Azteca, Mexico's fortress: When did El Tri last lose there? What's the altitude like?

- England World Cup philosophy, made famous in the NBA, faces agonising examination at Mexico altitude

Contain Gilberto Mora and stay patient

Gilberto Mora is a danger-man who England must keep quiet. Getty

Ecuador were caught off guard by Gilberto Mora's confidence on the ball. The young midfielder dictated the tempo of several Mexican attacks, creating space for Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez to threaten the opposition.

Mora has logged just over 150 minutes at the World Cup, but that has been enough to make a strong impression. If England can limit his influence, it will close one of Mexico's main attacking outlets and make it much harder for the ball to reach the forwards in dangerous positions.

England will also need patience against Mexico. Aguirre's side remains composed in possession and is comfortable waiting for the right moment to attack. Previous opponents took risks, left spaces behind, and the Mexicans capitalised on those mistakes.