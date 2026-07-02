After Spain beat Austria, Yamal says 'World Cup starts now'

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Lamine Yamal said "the World Cup starts now" after shining in Spain's 3-0 win over Austria at SoFi Stadium, with the Barcelona star being named the game's MVP.

Forward Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice -- making it four goals and an assist at this World Cup -- either side of a Pedro Porro header, as Spain progressed comfortably to the round of 16.

European champions Spain had struggled in the group stage but excelled in Thursday's round-of-32 match, justifying their presence among the pre-tournament favorites.

"The World Cup starts now," Yamal told journalists afterward. "If you lose, you go home [in the knockout phase]. And we don't want that. None of us want that."

Yamal, 18, played 85 minutes against Austria, his longest participation in a World Cup game so far after regaining his match fitness after injury.

"I'm good. Now I'm 100%," he said. "I'm ready to play whatever the boss wants. I need to keep resting and looking after myself, but I'm 100%." Yamal had six shots -- four of them on target -- and created two chances against Austria, as well as recovering possession five times.

"We all wanted to go to Dallas and play the last 16," he said. "Little by little, I'm feeling like myself again, making the runs I need to, dribbling, and I'm very happy."

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick praised Spain and said he expects them to win the World Cup. He added that Yamal is "one of the biggest talents we've seen at his age."

Lamine Yamal played almost the whole game as Spain beat Austria in the round of 32. Getty Images

"I can't remember any unforced error that they made," the former Manchester United coach said. "Spain showed us their best performance today. I dare to say that we didn't only play the European champions, but perhaps the next world champions."

"I have many reasons to be happy today," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said in his postmatch news conference. "We won, and the image of the team was fantastic. ... We feel great. It's a process, but in the next match there's still room for improvement.

"Perhaps you saw what you think is the best of us, but our spirit is to keep on improving. This team hasn't reached its limit, there's much to do. I thank [Rangnick] for his words, but we're not yet satisfied."

Spain will face Portugal or Croatia in the round of 16 in Dallas on Monday.