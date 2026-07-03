FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Ronaldo's first ever and all-time record 25; Yamal's perfect 100

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal made it through to the round of 16 after a dramatic come-from-behind win against Croatia while Spain won without ever having to slip out of third gear against a hapless Austria as the two Iberian neighbours set up a blockbuster pre-quarterfinal clash.

N.B. Stats from Switzerland vs Algeria will be updated on the completion of that match.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 2:

Portugal 0 - 0 Croatia

1

Portugal's equaliser was Cristiano Ronaldo's first ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage goal. It came in his sixth World Cup.

The penalty was also his only touch inside the opposition box in his 81 minutes spent on the pitch.

1

Ronaldo is the first player in history to play in the World Cup knockout stages at 41 years of age or older. In fact, this was the first match in World Cup history to feature two outfield players who were at least 40 years old (teammates or opponents), as Ronaldo faced off against ex Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

Oh, also this stat also means Ronaldo is the oldest goal scorer in World Cup knockout stage history (41 years, 147 days).

1 - 3

This is the first match in FIFA World Cup history to feature three different players who have appeared in more than 20 FIFA World Cup matches. Ronaldo (26), Modric (23), Ivan Perisic (21).

3

Ronaldo has scored three goals in the 2026 World Cup, his second most in a single edition (scored 4 in Russia 2018).

4

This is the fourth comeback win in the knockout stages of this World Cup, the most in a single tournament since 1970. The only World Cup edition with more comeback KO stage wins is 1934 (6 such wins).

Interestingly, this was Portugal's first comeback win at a World Cup KO stage game since 1966 vs North Korea.

4

Ronaldo has scored four penalties across World Cups. Only Harry Kane (5) has more in history.

6

Ivan Perisic became the sixth man to score in 4 different World Cups, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (6 different), Lionel Messi (5 different), Miroslav Klose, Uwe Seeler, and Pelé.

6

Ramos' winner was the sixth game-winning goal in regulation stoppage-time in this World Cup, the most in a tournament since 2018 (7).

10

Josko Gvardiol's late ruled out effort is already the 10th goal overturned by the VAR in this 2026 World Cup (2022 edition had 9 total).

25

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score 25+ goals across the men's World Cup and European Championships.

30y, 99d

Croatia's starting XI had an average age of 30 years and 99 days, the oldest starting XI of a non-group stage match at the FIFA World Cup since Croatia themselves in the 1998 third-place match (30y 126d).

37y, 150d

Perisic is the oldest Croatian to score at the World Cup (37y, 150d), surpassing Ivica Olic (34y, 277d).

37

Gonçalo Ramos averages a goal or assist every 37 minutes at the World Cup. This is the best ratio of any Portuguese player to record 5+ goal contributions in the history of the tournament (Ronaldo is seventh with G/A every 163 minutes).

94

Ramos' goal was the second-latest goal scored for Portugal in their FIFA World Cup history (Silvestre Varela at 94:34 against USA in 2014).

Spain 3 - 0 Austria

1

Unai Simón (519 minutes) has surpassed the great Italian keeper Walter Zenga to become the goalkeeper with the longest unbeaten (not scored against) record in the history of the World Cup.

10+

18-year-old Lamine Yamal became the youngest player on record since 1966 in a FIFA World Cup match to record both:

10+ touches in the opposition box (14)

10+ dribbles (10)

Getty

1

Mikel Oyarzabal is the first Spanish player to score two or more goals in two different matches of the same edition of the World Cup

2

Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal are the first pair of teenagers to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match for a team for 68 years. The last? Pelé and Altafini in 1958 for Brazil against Wales in the quarterfinal.

100%

Spain have won all eight matches they have played with Yamal starting in major tournaments. It is the best record with 100% wins for any European player in the starting XI in the history of the World Cup/Euro.

12

Yamal is averaging 12 dribbles per 90 minutes at the 2026 World Cup.That's the most by a player to play 200+ minutes in a tournament since Jay Jay Okocha in 1998 (also 12 per 90).

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.