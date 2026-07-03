Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from round of 32 tie

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The match in this day's action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup pits Switzerland against Algeria in the round of 32.

The winner here will go on to face the winner of Colombia vs Ghana in the round of 16.

- Switzerland vs. Algeria at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee

- Mahrez: Algeria are 'happy' and 'deserve' to make it to knockouts

- Switzerland's Embolo praises Algeria's coach before World Cup clash

Switzerland topped Group A with wins over Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina (and a late draw vs Qatar, a game which they dominated completely). This set up a clash against Group J third-place finishers Algeria. Switzerland may be worried that they were not properly tested at any stage of these Group Stages -- despite them needing late goals to beat Bosnia-Herz. and hold on a bit against Canada, they never really had to slip out of third gear.

The North Africa side lost their opener to Argentina (a Lionel Messi hattrick), beat Jordan after coming from behind and drew Austria in one of the wildest finishes to a World Cup Group Stages, when they lead 3-2 in the 93rd minute and conceded a 96th minute equaliser that sent both Austria and Algeria through at the expense of Iran.

The two now reset and go again in the knockout rounds as veterans Granit Xhaka and Riyad Mahrez clash in what might well be their last World Cup. This ought to make for a fascinating spectacle.