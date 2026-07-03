Record 24.4M watched USMNT's World Cup win, per Fox Sports

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The United States has World Cup fever.

The U.S.' victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday night was the most-watched soccer telecast in English-language history, with more than 24.4 million viewers, according to Fox Sports.

The peak audience was 31.8 million.

The United States won the game 2-0 in Santa Clara, California, to advance to the round of 16, marking its first knockout win since 2002.

The match topped the telecast of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup final, which drew 22.3 million viewers on English-language TV.

By comparison, the most-watched Super Bowl of all time came in 2025, when an average of 127.7 million viewers watched the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs across Fox, Fox Deportes, Telemundo and Tubi. The peak average audience of 137.7 million viewers during the second quarter.

Last month's NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs averaged 20.6 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, according to Nielsen, its highest mark since 1998.

The most-watched combined U.S. audience during the World Cup so far was the Mexico-Ecuador game with 29.3 million viewers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.