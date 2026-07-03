Portugal snatch victory without Ronaldo, but can it continue?

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TORONTO -- In a callback to Euro 2016, when Portugal won its first major trophy without an injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal stayed alive in Ronaldo's final World Cup with the 41-year-old legend on the bench.

Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia was noteworthy because it was guaranteed to be the last World Cup match for one of two legends -- either Ronaldo or Croatia's 40-year-old Luka Modric -- but they were role players in a match that saw countless plot twists and star turns.

Gonçalo Ramos, assuming a spot at the top of Portugal's attack after Ronaldo's 81st-minute substitution, scored a header over two Croatia defenders to give Portugal the lead four minutes into stoppage time, but Croatia appeared to have scored the tying goal in the final minute of stoppage time thanks to Josko Gvardiol.

It instead became their third disallowed goal of the evening because of an offside ruling. After Croatia fans rained empty water bottles onto the field in protest, Portugal saw out the victory. They will play Spain in Arlington, Texas, on Monday after the defending European champions thumped Austria 3-0 earlier Thursday.

Portugal and Croatia traded momentum throughout. Croatia tended to establish control after breaks (hydration and halftime), and Portugal slowly ramped up the pressure thereafter.

"We defended well," Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said after the match.

"We didn't allow many chances. At one point, we even had the momentum on our side. We were better for certain periods and created several opportunities. We didn't deserve a defeat like this in the end. I can only congratulate Portugal. I'm sorry that we've been eliminated from this tournament, but that's football. Sometimes luck isn't on your side."

Croatia struck first on a goal by Ivan Perisic in the 53rd minute, but after a Ronaldo goal was disallowed (offside), a disheveled Croatia gave up a corner unprompted, then gave up a penalty when Nikola Vlasic dragged Renato Veiga down in the box. Ronaldo put the penalty in the net, then came off soon after.

Ramos shone in Ronaldo's absence and it wasn't the first time. He recorded a hat trick in his first World Cup start, a 6-1 win over Switzerland in 2022, and he has scored a stellar nine goals with two assists in 701 minutes in FIFA and UEFA competitions.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez showed flexibility with his lineup and was rewarded for it. He not only subbed off Ronaldo -- something he didn't do in the group stage -- but he also started Rafael Leão for the first time in the tournament.

Leão is an all-or-nothing player, seemingly always the best or worst on the pitch; he forced the issue in the wrong ways at times, losing seven of his eight duel attempts, but he also recorded 10 progressive carries with a total carry distance of 276 meters, the most of any Portugal attacker, and he tied for the team lead in ball recoveries with five, two in the attacking third.

More importantly, he also hit the post after a lovely move in the 58th minute and, of course, served up an absolutely perfect lob in the biggest moment of the match. Portugal's attack was stolid at times in the group stage, but Leão livened it up considerably.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos scored to help Portugal defeat Croatia and advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Both Ronaldo and Modric indeed had roles to play in the match: Ronaldo slotted home his penalty and completed 12 passes in the attacking third; Modric led his team with 66 touches, completed three tackles and sent in a couple of very dangerous corners in the second half.

"Luka played very well," Dalić said. "Once again, he was one of our most important players. I'm very sorry it ended like this for him. He once again showed his character and his quality. He led Croatia until the very end."

Said Martinez: "You're talking about a player that, with the longevity that he has, plays the game like a young man with the capacity to think. [There are] not many times when you speak about the thinking part of the game -- everything is about the tactics, the technical aspect, the physical aspect. Not many times do we talk about that player who can put their foot on the ball and make a decision.

"I think Modric is a beautiful example of that. Depending on how the game goes, he finds his pace, and he makes the right call. He inspired millions of kids. He's an example. He's going to stay in the football world forever."

Another veteran, the 37-year-old Perisic, was key to Croatia's second-half surges as well and became only the sixth player to score in four World Cups, joining Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, Miroslav Klose, Pelé, and Uwe Seeler.

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Still, the end probably came for Modric, Perisic and an entire generation of Croatian soccer. Dalić, too, was noncommittal about his future with the federation, saying, "I have no comment. We'll talk about that later." He talked up the up-and-coming generation of younger players, a list that undoubtedly includes 22-year-old Petar Sucic of Internazionale and 23-year-old Martin Baturina of Como, each of whom scored in this World Cup.

For Portugal, meanwhile, the story continues. And their next opponent is a familiar one.

"We know Spain very well, and they know us very well, too," Martinez said. "I think it's going to be a fantastic match. Two teams that want the ball, that want to attack, recover possession quickly and create chances. I think it will be a great game."

Portugal and Spain have met seven times in the past 15 years, and all but one of the matches resulted in a draw or went to a penalty shootout. In their most recent meeting, in the UEFA Nations League final last summer, Spain took the lead twice with goals from Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal, but Portugal quickly equalized both times, first through Nuno Mendes and then through Ronaldo. All four of those players also will be suited up Monday.