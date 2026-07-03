World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Portugal survive late VAR scare to set up Spain clash - July 3

Burley: Could argue Portugal-Croatia has been game of the tournament (1:33)

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Portugal survived late VAR drama to overcome Croatia and set up a tasty round-of-16 clash with Spain while Lionel Messi is also in action later on Friday, and you can follow all the reaction and build-up with ESPN.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal's first goal to equalise, before Gonçalo Ramos scored the winner.

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But Croatia thought they had hit back 13 minutes into stoppage time through Josko Gvardiol, only for VAR to disallow the goal two minutes later.

They will now play neighbours Spain in the round of 16 after Luis De La Fuente's side breezed past Austria.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, both from Marc Cucurella assists, and Pedro Porro scored, as Spain showed glimpses of what they are capable of.

Switzerland also advanced to the round of 16, beating Algeria 2-0 as Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye were on the scoresheet.

It is the first time since 1938 that the Swiss have won a knockout game at the World Cup.

They will play either Colombia or Ghana in the round of 16.

Lionel Messi is in action on Friday night, as Argentina face Cape Verde at 11 p.m. UK time.

Messi has been in fine form at this tournament, scoring six goals throughout the group stage as he overtook Miroslav Klose to become the all-time top goalscorer in World Cup history.

Earlier on Friday, Australia face Egypt, with the winners facing either Argentina or Cape Verde, before Colombia face Ghana in the late match.

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